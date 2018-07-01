Welcome to Fieldhockey.com

Wales beat Croatia 9-0 to reach round two

Published on Sunday, 01 July 2018 10:00 | Hits: 22
Owain Dolan-Gray scored Wales' second and sixth goals of the evening

Wales have reached the Hockey Series Open second round with a comprehensive 9-0 win over hosts Croatia in Zagreb.



Gareth Furlong starred scoring four goals, his second hat-trick in a row.

Owain Dolan-Gray scored twice whilst Benjamin Francis, Hywel Jones and Rhys Bradshaw added one as Croatia struggled against Zak Jones' side.

Austria and Wales finished top two in the five-team, round-robin tournament, progressing to the next round of the Open Series in 2019.

Success in the second round in 2019 would give Wales the chance to challenge for World Cup qualification.

Wales started the tournament with a 6-1 win over Slovakia before suffering a 3-0 defeat by Austria. Jones' side bounced back with a 7-1 win over Switzerland before finishing the group with this latest victory.

BBC Sport

