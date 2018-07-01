Welcome to Fieldhockey.com

Stats Speak: Today India will play 101st Title match in the history of hockey

Published on Sunday, 01 July 2018 10:00 | Hits: 43
B.G.Joshi (Sehore-Bhopal, India)

India forced a 1-1 draw with hosts Netherlands to set up summit clash with reigning champions Australia. It will be a repeat of London (2016) CT, when the Kookaburras came out victorious in the shootout (3-1), with full time score 0-0.



Field Umpire Gareth Greenfield (New Zealand) and video umpire Jakub Mejzlik(Czechoslovakia) saved India  by their precise judgment and disallowing Jeroen Hertzberger ‘s goal(2minutes before the hooter) as the ball  did not travel 5 meters outside D free hit, before entering  the circle.

This will be 101st title match for India in the annals of hockey (see table below). Against Australia India will be playing  14th Gold medal match, out of which 12 were played in invitation tourneys played in Australia, Germany and Malaysia. In Continental tourneys Aussies won both CWG (2010, 2014) titles. This is the second occasion Australia and India will face each other in Champions Trophy final.

India has only won once only against Australia in Finals (Sydney Challenge Cup -2003) under the leadership of Dhanraj Pillay. Jugraj Singh (In Breda with the team),Baljit Singh Dhillon,Gagan Ajit Singh and Prabhjot Singh(2)  have scored in 5-3 triumph.

Australia has upper hand in head to head, winning 82 of 123 matches played, while India winning on 22 occasions only. 19 matches ended in draw (tie breaker and shootout wins as draw).If India wins it will be their first title triumph in IOC/ FIH’s tourney after Moscow Olympics (1980).

India in Title matches(1928-July 2018)

 

 

 

 

 

 

Tournaments

App

Played

Won

Lost

GF

GA

Olympic Games

20

9

8

1

38

7

World Cup

13

2

1

1

4

3

Champions Trophy

16*

1

0

1^

0

0

Commonwealth Games

5

2

0

2

0

12

Asian Games

15

12

3

9

11

25

Asia Cup

10

8

3

5

18

19

Asian Champions Trophy

4

3

2

1

7

7

South Asian Games

4

4

1

3

8

7

OG/WC/World League Qualifier

15

5

2

3

15

7

Champions Challenge

4

2

1

1

5

5

Azlan Shah Cup

21

7

5

2

11

11

IG Intl. Gold Cup/Afro Asian Games

10

6

4

2

12

11

Invitations Tourneys in Europe

39

15

10

5

30

25

Invitations Tourneys in Asia

18

11

9

2

21

14

Invitations Tourneys in Oceania

22

11

2

9

16

40

Invitations Tourneys in Africa/America 

3

2

1

1

4

4

Total

219

100

52

48

200

197

 

*-includes Champions Trophy 2018 states as well, ^ lost in shoot out.

