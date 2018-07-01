

B.G.Joshi (Sehore-Bhopal, India)



India forced a 1-1 draw with hosts Netherlands to set up summit clash with reigning champions Australia. It will be a repeat of London (2016) CT, when the Kookaburras came out victorious in the shootout (3-1), with full time score 0-0.





Field Umpire Gareth Greenfield (New Zealand) and video umpire Jakub Mejzlik(Czechoslovakia) saved India by their precise judgment and disallowing Jeroen Hertzberger ‘s goal(2minutes before the hooter) as the ball did not travel 5 meters outside D free hit, before entering the circle.



This will be 101st title match for India in the annals of hockey (see table below). Against Australia India will be playing 14th Gold medal match, out of which 12 were played in invitation tourneys played in Australia, Germany and Malaysia. In Continental tourneys Aussies won both CWG (2010, 2014) titles. This is the second occasion Australia and India will face each other in Champions Trophy final.



India has only won once only against Australia in Finals (Sydney Challenge Cup -2003) under the leadership of Dhanraj Pillay. Jugraj Singh (In Breda with the team),Baljit Singh Dhillon,Gagan Ajit Singh and Prabhjot Singh(2) have scored in 5-3 triumph.



Australia has upper hand in head to head, winning 82 of 123 matches played, while India winning on 22 occasions only. 19 matches ended in draw (tie breaker and shootout wins as draw).If India wins it will be their first title triumph in IOC/ FIH’s tourney after Moscow Olympics (1980).

India in Title matches(1928-July 2018) Tournaments App Played Won Lost GF GA Olympic Games 20 9 8 1 38 7 World Cup 13 2 1 1 4 3 Champions Trophy 16* 1 0 1^ 0 0 Commonwealth Games 5 2 0 2 0 12 Asian Games 15 12 3 9 11 25 Asia Cup 10 8 3 5 18 19 Asian Champions Trophy 4 3 2 1 7 7 South Asian Games 4 4 1 3 8 7 OG/WC/World League Qualifier 15 5 2 3 15 7 Champions Challenge 4 2 1 1 5 5 Azlan Shah Cup 21 7 5 2 11 11 IG Intl. Gold Cup/Afro Asian Games 10 6 4 2 12 11 Invitations Tourneys in Europe 39 15 10 5 30 25 Invitations Tourneys in Asia 18 11 9 2 21 14 Invitations Tourneys in Oceania 22 11 2 9 16 40 Invitations Tourneys in Africa/America 3 2 1 1 4 4 Total 219 100 52 48 200 197

*-includes Champions Trophy 2018 states as well, ^ lost in shoot out.



Fieldhockey.com