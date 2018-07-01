Rabobank Hockey Champions Trophy Breda 2018 - Day 7
Breda (NED)
Results
ARG v AUS (RR) 3 - 2
NED v IND (RR)
Upcoming 1 July (GMT+2)
11:30 BEL v PAK (5th/6th Place)
13:45 NED v ARG (3rd/4th Place)
16:00 AUS v IND (Final)
Final Pool standings
|Rank
|Team
|Played
|Wins
|Draws
|Losses
|Goals For
|Goals Against
|Goal Difference
|Points
|1
|Australia
|5
|3
|1
|1
|13
|10
|3
|10
|2
|India
|5
|2
|2
|1
|10
|6
|4
|8
|3
|Netherlands
|5
|2
|1
|2
|13
|7
|6
|7
|4
|Argentina
|5
|2
|1
|2
|8
|10
|-2
|7
|5
|Belgium
|5
|1
|3
|1
|10
|13
|-3
|6
|6
|Pakistan
|5
|1
|0
|4
|7
|15
|-8
|3