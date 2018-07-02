



The men’s and women’s 2021 EuroHockey Championships will return to the Wagener Stadium, the home of AH&BC Amsterdam, following an epic tournament in 2017.





It follows a successful bid from the KNHB with the announcement made via Facebook Live during the Final of the Champions Trophy in Breda today.



The KNHB not only bid to host the EHC but have committed to a two-year programme of twinning between Dutch clubs and European clubs and nations.



Qualifiers for the event will come from the top six teams at the 2019 EuroHockey Championships that will be held in Antwerp from August 16-25 and the top two teams from the 2019 EuroHockey Championships II.



At the announcement, EHF President Marijke Fleuren said “The EHF is very pleased to be coming back, after Antwerp next year, to Amstelveen in 2021 for the EuroHockey Championships.



“The KNHB will, for sure, provide a player centric event; this is critical to our belief that the number one requirement of a real event should revolve around the athletes needs so that they can perform and shine at the elite levels.



“In addition, we can share the knowledge and expertise of Dutch hockey once again around the continent of Europe. One of the core values of the EHF is to be inclusive; the sharing knowledge programme provides access to hockey for our ParaHockey players and urban hockey opens the game of hockey to new players.



“We hope to set another milestone in inclusivity. We are looking forward to working with Erik Cornelissen [the KNHB president] and his team towards again a truly memorable EuroHockey Championships.”



Cornelissen added: "It’s fantastic that the EuroHockey Championships return to The Netherlands. After the successful EuroHockey Championships in 2017, we are already looking forward to 2021.



“The Wagener Stadium offers a beautiful stage for the best hockey players in Europe to get the most out of themselves. A modern environment with great facilities, a fantastic audience and in good cooperation with our partners.



“The KNHB is committed to share its knowledge and experiences and that of the 322 hockey clubs with other European countries. Together we can expand and strengthen our sport.



“We’ll do our utmost to make the EuroHockey Championships 2021 an unforgettable hockey spectacle."



Euro Hockey League media release