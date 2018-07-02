Australia A To Play Malaysia In Test Series
Alexie Beovich
Hockey Australia today confirms that the Australia A Men’s team will compete in a series of practice matches against Malaysia from 24 July – 1 August at Perth Hockey Stadium.
This five match Test series will provide valuable international experience to members of the Australian A squad as well as several members of the Australian National Squad.
Australia will be coached by current Kookaburras Assistant Coach Anthony Potter.
Malaysia are a competitive international side, currently sitting 12th in the FIH world rankings. Playing a high calibre side like Malaysia is the perfect preparation for Australia’s A side.
Notable inclusions in the team for Australia are; Johan Durst who returns from the Kookaburras Champions Trophy tour, Josh Simmonds who is yet to debut for Australia, Josh Beltz who has 28 caps for the Kookaburras, Corey Weyer who debuted for the Kookaburras in 2017 and returning Olympian Kieran Govers.
The full Australian team is as follows:
Josh Beltz - National Squad
Johan Durst - National Squad
Kieran Govers - National Squad
Josh Simmonds - National Squad
Corey Weyer - National Squad
Ash Thomas - NSWIS
Frazer Gerrard - WAIS
Keiron Arthur - TIS
James Day - ACTIS
Stephen Gale - VIS
Robert Bell - QAS
Hugh Pembroke - HQ/QAS
Max Hendry - VIS
Kurt Lovett - NSWIS
Jack Hayes - NSWIS
Jacob Anderson - QAS
Jack Welch - TIS
Kiran Arunasalam - VIS
Joel Rintala - HQ/QAS
Australia’s coaching staff is as follows:
Head Coach - Anthony Potter - National Men's Program
Coach - Matt Wells - HQ/QAS
Manager - Mark Clutton - VIC
Performance Analysis - Sam Marshall - NSWIS
The Test series will run from 24 July – 1 August at Perth Hockey Stadium:
24 July - 14:30pm AWST
25 July - 11:30am AWST
27 July - 12:30pm AWST
30 July - 13:30pm AWST
1 August - 10:00am AWST
Hockey Australia media release