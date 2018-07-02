Alexie Beovich



Hockey Australia today confirms that the Australia A Men’s team will compete in a series of practice matches against Malaysia from 24 July – 1 August at Perth Hockey Stadium.





This five match Test series will provide valuable international experience to members of the Australian A squad as well as several members of the Australian National Squad.



Australia will be coached by current Kookaburras Assistant Coach Anthony Potter.



Malaysia are a competitive international side, currently sitting 12th in the FIH world rankings. Playing a high calibre side like Malaysia is the perfect preparation for Australia’s A side.



Notable inclusions in the team for Australia are; Johan Durst who returns from the Kookaburras Champions Trophy tour, Josh Simmonds who is yet to debut for Australia, Josh Beltz who has 28 caps for the Kookaburras, Corey Weyer who debuted for the Kookaburras in 2017 and returning Olympian Kieran Govers.



The full Australian team is as follows:



Josh Beltz - National Squad

Johan Durst - National Squad

Kieran Govers - National Squad

Josh Simmonds - National Squad

Corey Weyer - National Squad

Ash Thomas - NSWIS

Frazer Gerrard - WAIS

Keiron Arthur - TIS

James Day - ACTIS

Stephen Gale - VIS

Robert Bell - QAS

Hugh Pembroke - HQ/QAS

Max Hendry - VIS

Kurt Lovett - NSWIS

Jack Hayes - NSWIS

Jacob Anderson - QAS

Jack Welch - TIS

Kiran Arunasalam - VIS

Joel Rintala - HQ/QAS



Australia’s coaching staff is as follows:



Head Coach - Anthony Potter - National Men's Program

Coach - Matt Wells - HQ/QAS

Manager - Mark Clutton - VIC

Performance Analysis - Sam Marshall - NSWIS



The Test series will run from 24 July – 1 August at Perth Hockey Stadium:



24 July - 14:30pm AWST

25 July - 11:30am AWST

27 July - 12:30pm AWST

30 July - 13:30pm AWST

1 August - 10:00am AWST



Hockey Australia media release