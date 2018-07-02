By Tristan Urry





Photo credit: Tristan Urry



Royal Victory Hockey Club, Belgium - Canada celebrates their national holiday with a 4 - 0 win against France on Sunday nights game.





The first goal was scored by Brieanne Stairs 14 minutes into Q1 on an impressive counter-attack with a straight strike from the top of the circle.



Three minutes into Q2, Canadas number 14 defense Karli Johansen scored on a stroke. “It was great to get this win on Canada day, our girls worked hard today,” said Johansen.



Canada scored on another stroke by number 17 defense player, Sara MacManus ten minutes into Q3. “Playing for Canada is not something that everyone gets to do, I think that every time we put on the jersey, we remember that,” said MacManus.



The last goal was scored by number 19 forward player, Holly Stewart. “Any day that we go out to play is a good day, but playing for Canada on Canada day is very special. It was a pretty good team performance, we managed to score four goals and win the match for our country,” said Stewart after the game.



Canada plays Belarus Tuesday afternoon at the Royal Victory Hockey Club to conclude their time in Belgium. The team goes back to Amsterdam where they will continue to train with Marcel Balkenstein, Toon Siepman, Dennis Van de Pol, and Thiys Bams.



Field Hockey Canada Women's Team media release