By Aftar Singh







KUALA LUMPUR: Fatin Shafika Mohd Shukri steered Malaysia to a third consecutive women’s World Hockey Series Round One title.





Fatin and company pulled off the win in style yesterday by outplaying Thailand 6-0 in the final at the Sengkang Hockey Stadium in Singapore.



Malaysia also won the series in 2012 in Kuantan and 2014 in Singapore.



Fatin was the toast of the team with a brace in the second and fifth minutes. Three minutes later, Surizan Awang Noh increased the lead off a field goal.



Fifteen-year-old Kirandeep Kaur made a memorable international debut by scoring her first goal for the national team in the 30th minute to make it 4-0.



Malaysia kept the pressure on and added two more goals through midfielder Nuraini Abdul Rashid and Nur Amirah Shakirah Zulkifli in the 51st and 56th minutes respectively.



Overall, they have scored a whopping 51 goals and conceded only one in six matches in the tournament.



Nuraini emerged as the top scorer in the tournament with nine goals.



Malaysia and Thailand have qualified for the Round Two of the World Series. But the dates and venue have yet to be decided by the International Hockey Federation (FIH).



K. Dharmaraj (pic) praised his players for a great start by taking an impressive 3-0 lead in the first eight minutes of the match.



“We basically knocked out Thailand from the start and I am happy with the commitment shown by my players,” said Dharmaraj.



“We lived up to expectations to win for the third time. I’m also proud of Kirandeep for scoring her first goal since joining the national team.”



The Star of Malaysia