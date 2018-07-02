



ISLAMABAD: Pakistan ended at a poor sixth position in the last edition of the FIH Champions Trophy Hockey Tournament which concluded in Breda, Netherlands on Sunday. In what was their last match of the last edition of the elite tournament, Pakistan lost to Belgium 4-2 in a classification match for 5th-6th position.





After taking the lead, Pakistan fell behind 1-2 early in the second half. The match seemed to be going in Belgium’s way but in the last four minutes, Pakistan laid siege to the opponent’s goal. They had replaced the goalkeeper with an outfield player. First Abu Bakar shot out and then Ali Shan, the star of the day, tested the goalkeeper. In the last minute, a penalty corner came Pakistan’s way. It wasn’t trapped at the top of the circle but the ball was brought back into the circle and Tauseeq Ahmed’s push went between goalkeeper’s pads to give Pakistan a well deserved equaliser in the very last minute. The match entered the dreaded shoot out. Both the goalkeepers, Imran Butt and Loic van Doren, exhibited great skills. Off the first four, the two teams could avail only one each. In the last round, Belgium’s Arthur de Sloover was successful but Shafqat Rasool couldn’t get past van Doren.



Earlier, Pakistan had come out storming and had as many as three open play chances and one penalty corner in the first five minutes. Belgium survived the initial storm. Next 10 minutes saw no threatening attempt on either goal. In the 16th minute, Shan with a mazy run on the left flank entered the circle along the goal line, ran into the space in front of the goal before hitting the tin with a rasping shot. Belgium earnestly searched for the equaliser which arrived just three minutes before the first hooter.



Belgian attempt on the goal hit Mohammad Irfan Senior’s body. A penalty stroke was rightly awarded. Belgium’s star player Tom Boon confidently sent Imran Butt the wrong way to make it 1-1. Just four minutes into the second half, Aleem Bilal’s attempt on Pakistan’s second PC was well saved by the custodian. On the counter attack, an unimpressive Belgian attempt was easily stopped by Imran. But his weak clearance reached an opponent in the circle and Belgium managed their second goal through Forent van Aubel. Both the sides had their moments over the next 25 minutes but the scoreline remained 2-1 in favour of Red Lions. Then arrived the last five minutes which saw Pakistan play havoc with the Belgian defence and eventually leveling the match.



Pakistan, the 13th ranked side, faced five sides ranked among world’s top six. Green Shirts defeated Argentina, (No. 2 and Olympic champions) 4-1. Lost to Australia (No.1 and world champions) 2-1. Lost to Belgium (world No. 3) 4-2. Lost to India 4-0. Lost to Holland 4-0.



The Daily Times