India loses second straight Champions Trophy final to Australia





World Champions Australia defeated India 3-1 via shoot-off after both teams were locked at 1-1 in regulation time to clinch its second consecutive Champions Trophy hockey title here on Sunday.





It was a keenly-contested battle between the two finalists of last edition but once again Australia came out on top in the shoot-out to clinch its 15th Champions Trophy title.



India, however, had to contend with a consecutive runner-up finish after failing to get past the Kookaburras in what was the 37th and final edition of the tournament.



Australia took the lead in the 24th minute through a penalty corner conversion by Blake Govers, but India drew parity in the 42nd minute through a field strike by young Vivek Sagar Prasad.



A 1-1 scoreline was what the teams could manage in the regulation time and like last year, the final went into the shoot-off.



Australia came out on top in the battle of nerves, courtesy goalkeeper Tyler Lovell, who pulled off three saves to turn out to be the hero.



Host Netherlands clinched the bronze medal defeating Olympic champions Argentina 2-0 in the third-fourth place play-off match earlier in the day.



