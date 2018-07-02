

Indian hockey team Indian team poses with its silver medal in Breda on Sunday —Twitter/FIH



The Indian hockey team bounced back from a disastrous Commonwealth Games show to defend its FIH Champions Trophy silver, going down to world champions Australia in the penalty shootouts in the final at Breda, The Netherlands, on Sunday.





It was a repeat of the 2016 Champions Trophy title clash, where Australia pipped India to clinch the trophy in penalty shootouts. On Sunday, the PR Sreejesh-led India put up a valiant effort against the mighty Aussies, holding them 1-1 in regulation time.



However, it was a no-contest in the penalty shootouts, with captain Sardar Singh, Harmanpreet Singh and Lalit Upadhayay missing their shots.



Daily News & Analysis