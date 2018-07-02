



ISLAMABAD: Current world and Commonwealth champions Australia defeated India 3-1 in a shoot-out in the final of the International Hockey Federation (FIH) Men’s Champions Trophy in Breda, Netherlands on Sunday.





Their win was thanks to a superb performance from their goalkeeper Tyler Lovell at BH & BC Breda. Australia had topped the pool with 10 points to qualify for the final, while India made it through thanks to a 1-1 draw with hosts Netherlands on Saturday which saw them come second.



The final ended with the same scoreline after normal time. Australia took the lead in the second quarter after 24 minutes, thanks to a brilliant penalty corner converted by Blake Govers.



The third quarter started with early pressure from the Indians, though, and after a handful of missed chances they were eventually able to convert one.



Vivek Sagar got his stick onto a shot from Chinglen Kangujam and managed to deflect it past Lovell in the 43rd minute.



Only three minutes later India had a great chance to take the lead but the score stayed 1-1 thanks to some brilliant keeping.



The last final in 2016 between the teams also went to a shoot-out, and this game was to emulate that meeting exactly, as the final whistle blew with the score still 1-1.



In 2016 it was Australia who came away victorious and that experience no doubt helped them and especially Lovell, who saved three times to win the trophy for the Australians, as the shoot-out ended 3-1.



The Daily Times