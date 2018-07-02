By Ijaz Chaudhry



The final of the 37th, also the last edition of the Champions Trophy hockey tournament was between Australia, the record 14 time champions and India who were looking for their first gold.





The two sides had also played the previous final which saw India's first ever qualification for the final.



It turned out to be a thriller with both sides having phases of ascendancy.



There was very little midfield game as there were numerous circle entries as well as shots on the either goals in the first half. Govers converted Australia,s only penalty corner of the evening.



His flick went into the net off goal keeper Sreejesh's glove



In the second half India had the better of the exchanges. Through swift moves they repeatedly made inroads into the Australian defence. They equalised in the 42nd minute when after a couple of Indian touches in the circle, little Vivek Prasad flicked a raised ball into the net.



But Indians couldnt make out of four penalty corners and some very good chances and it ended 1-1



In the shoot out, India couldnt score off their first three and the defending champions Australia lifted the trophy for the 15th time.



Earlier hosts Netherlands put aside the disappointment of missing out on the final by defeating Argentina 2-0 in the third position game. But it didnt come easy. It was goal less at the half time. Jeroen Hertzberger and Mirco Pruiser scored in the 47th and 54th minute respectively, both off penalty corners.



AWARDS:



Best Player: Aran Zalewski (Australia)

Top Scorer: Gonzalo Pelliat (Argentina) Six goals

Best Goal Keeper: Sreejesh (India)

Best Emerging Player: Jake Harvie (Australia)

Best Coach: Colin Batch (Australia)

Best Goal of Tournament: Mirco Pruiser (Netherlands vs Belgium)



PHF Media release