BENGALURU: Indian junior men's hockey team came up with a collective effort to beat Bangladesh 6-3 in the third practice match at the Sports Authority of India centre here on Monday.





The home team built on an early lead with Raj Kumar Pal's third minute field strike.



Though Bangladesh were quick to respond with an equaliser via Rashel Mahamud through a set piece in the 11th minute, India worked on a good defensive structure to keep the visitors at bay till the later stages of the game.



Later on Shilanand Lakra (19th) , Mohammad Umar (22nd), Mandeep Mor (33rd), Hardik Singh (46th) and Abhishek (48th) scored for India to help the hosts take a commanding 6-1 lead.



Though the visitors scored two goals in a span of five minutes in the fourth and final quarter of the match through Mohammad Ashraful Islam (49th) and Mohammad Mahabub Hossain (53rd), but that was not enough to salvage a draw against the Indians.



