

Over 65s celebrate Gold



England claimed four gold and two silver medals at a hugely successful World Grand Masters World cup in Barcelona.





The tournament was held between the 21 and 30 June with gold medals coming in the Women’s Over 60s and 65s as well as the men’s Over 65s and 70s. Silver medals were picked up by the men’s Over 60s and 75s.



Sue Merry hit a fine hat-trick as England won the Women’s Over 60s World Cup. Helen Royan grabbed a double while Margaret Bottomley and Ruth Hine were also on the score sheet.



The team were 3-0 inside eight minutes as they dominated the match from start to finish to deservedly lift the title. Meanwhile England also took gold in the Women’s Over 65s with an unbeaten campaign.



In the men’s over 65s final England beat Australia 4-1. The teams were level at 1-1 heading into the second half before goals from Bill Deayton, Tim Smith and Jaswant Bansal led England to victory.



The men’s over 70s final was a classic which saw England twice come from behind to take the game to a shootout. Stephen Stowell scored twice to keep England in the contest before he kept his cool to score the winning penalty in the shootout.



Full match details, line-ups and scorers from the tournament can be found here.



England Hockey Board Media release