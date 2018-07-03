ANDREW VOERMAN





The Black Sticks won Commonwealth Games gold in April. Now they want a World Cup medal. JOHN COWPLAND/PHOTOSPORT



The Black Sticks women have made history once this year, now they want to do it again.





An 18-strong squad for this month's World Cup in England was named on Tuesday, featuring 17 of the players who won Commonwealth Games gold for the first time in April.



Retired midfielder Pippa Hayward is the only player missing from that group, replaced by Lulu Tuilotolava.



The squad is led by Stacey Michelsen, and with more than 2000 caps between them, they are set on winning New Zealand's first medal at the event.



"Our team talks about firsts," said Mark Hager, who is off to his third World Cup as coach, seeking improvement on the seventh-place finish of 2010 and the fifth place of 2014.



"We want to be the first to achieve something past players and past teams haven't done, so this is an opportunity for us to achieve a medal at a World Cup, which no New Zealand women's team has ever done.





Black Sticks coach Mark Hager says they are chasing a historic medal at the World Cup. ANDREW CORNAGA/PHOTOSPORT



"If we can tick that off, that's another part of our legacy we can leave behind, and the next team can hopefully better it. That's something we've really strived for over the years."



The Black Sticks have been drawn with Australia - who they beat in the Commonwealth Games final - Belgium, and Japan in pool D for the 16-team event in London, which begins for them on July 23 [NZ time].



Three teams from each group will advance to the knockout stage. The winners will go straight to the quarterfinals, while the second and third-placed teams will face a further round of elimination matches.



Hager said it had been tough for the world No 4 Black Sticks, as they switched their focus to the World Cup after winning on the Gold Coast.



"I think the first three or four weeks we were sort of still on a high, I probably felt a little bit of complacency within the group. Obviously we went to Cromwell and we got a bit of a wake-up call, that we're not where we want to be.



"It's now about getting back on the same page as everybody else and saying what did we do well at the Commonwealth Games in terms of our preparation and our performances - what did we do there that helped us achieve our first-ever gold medal?"





Veteran midfielder Stacey Michelsen will captain the Black Sticks in England. GETTY IMAGES



Since that "wake-up call" in Cromwell, where the Black Sticks beat Japan twice - once in a shootout - but lost to them once, as well as to Australia three times, as part of a tri-series, Hager has been impressed.



"We had some fitness testing [on Monday] and we've improved from where we were in April, so that's a real plus, and that's what we wanted to achieve in this period since the Comm Games, increasing our fitness even more.



"That's exciting for the group to know they're going in well conditioned; they don't have to worry about being not fit. We can put that to one side and now concentrate on the hockey and be more specific on our structures and how we want to play and that's a real bonus for this group."



The Black Sticks leave New Zealand on Sunday for Germany, where they will play the hosts, Argentina, and the Netherlands in a warm-up tournament next week.



2018 Women's Hockey World Cup



Black Sticks squad: Stacey Michelsen (c), Madison Doar, Ella Gunson, Brooke Neal (Northland) Sam Harrison, Grace O'Hanlon, Liz Thompson, Lulu Tuilotolava (Auckland), Sam Charlton, Tarryn Davey, Frances Davis, Shiloh Gloyn, Rose Keddell, Amy Robinson, Sally Rutherford (Midlands), Anita McLaren, Kelsey Smith (Capital), Olivia Merry (Canterbury).



Black Sticks' pool D fixtures [All NZ time]

July 23, 6am v Belgium

July 24, 11.30pm v Japan

July 29, 7am v Australia



