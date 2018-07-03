s2h team







They are a silent Barlmy Army of Indian hockey. They are there wherever and whenever Team India is engaged in major tournaments across globe. You saw them quite often flying to homeland India to watch a Champions Trophy, Hockey World League...Raipur, Bhubneswar.. Delhi and elsewhere.





You saw them recently at Breda, correct?. Yes. Six families of Non-Resident Indians from Oman and Dubai travelled all the way to The Netherlands to immerse themselves in the hockey heaven in Breda in what can be categorized as the one of the best hockey settings.



Shanavas Naduvath Valappil, Javis Ahamad Oliyath Vazhayil, Hashir Ponmanachi, Parvesh Kariambath were part of the the small but vocal and vibrant group that was all pervasive in the initial days of Breda, and be part of witnessing and relishing India pulverize Pakistan on the opening day.



It was a Paisa Vasool day for these six families, more so getting a chance to mingle with Indian stars after the match.



Though its desire to be wherever India's international hockey is there, Breda assumes further significance as it is the last edition of a major historical event, and their star PR Sreejesh is in the helm of affairs.



Echoes Shanavas, Account Manager at Lacnor in Dubai: "Yes, we are here to support our national team India. Also, we don't want to miss out the historic occasion of Champions Trophy. This wont be held next time, you know", says the hockey fan with an inimitable, patented smile on his face.



The foursome (in pic) are part of many die hard sports enthusiasts from Thalassery in Kerala State of India. They are into many high profile jobs in Gulf region. However, they carried with them the passion for sport, especially hockey, to Muscat, Dubai and elsewhere.



So much so that the United Thalassery Sports Club (UTSC) that they established in the last decade has become the last word for their sporting spirit.



Javis Ahamad is the Secretary of the UTSC that celebrates annual Gulf Hockey Fiesta in the early part of year year after year.



"UTSC does whatever is in my mind, and in vision to spread hockey in Oman. Having seen all these school kids, I feel the UTSC's contribution to improve and spread hockey in Gulf is immense", said the elderly wiseman Talib K Al Wahaibi, Chairman, Oman Hockey Federation, at the concluding session of Gulf Hockey fiesta last year.



How true!



Everything could be achieved at home or wherever you settle, if pure passion is the pathway. This group of Gulf Indians prove the same. Expatriate hockey fans are main global attraction for the field hockey sport. These new wave of enthusiasts give a firm, welcome rivalry to Europe centric Indian hockey fans.



This adds beauty, variety and gaiety to the the sport we all love.



Stick2Hockey.com