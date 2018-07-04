Welcome to Fieldhockey.com

All Set For Under-21 Australian Championships In Sydney

Published on Wednesday, 04 July 2018 10:00 | Hits: 28
Alexie Beovich



Australia’s next generation of Hockey talent will be on show when the 2018 Under-21 Women’s and Men’s Australian Championships commence in Sydney, New South Wales on Wednesday.



All 48 matches will be played at the Sydney Olympic Park Hockey Centre from 4-11 July 2018, thanks to the support of the NSW State Government, Destination NSW, Hockey NSW and Hockey Australia.

All states and territories except Northern Territory will be represented in both gender divisions, while hosts New South Wales will field two teams across both divisions.

Gold and bronze medal matches will be played on Wednesday 11 July.

New South Wales and Western Australia are the reigning Australian Champions in the Women's and Men's competitions respectively.

For details on how to follow the Championships head to http://www.hockey.org.au/u21.

Hockey Australia media release

