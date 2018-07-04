Abdul Mohi Shah



It was sheer disappointment to see the Pakistan hockey team finishing last in the 37th and concluding Champions Trophy in Breda, The Netherlands.





The overall result — Pakistan lost all matches barring one — is a clear indication that our national sport desperately needs remedial measures. The results are more alarming considering that Pakistan produced reasonably good performances in the last two Champions Trophies. In 2012 in Melbourne, Pakistan defeated the best including India and Germany to earn a bronze medal while in 2014 in India, even the Dutch and the hosts were no match to Pakistan on their way to a silver.



In 2014, the then Pakistan Hockey Federation headed by Akhtar Rasool did not even have the funds to send the team to India and had it not been to the last minute help from Omar Associates, Pakistan would not even have competed in the tournament. Thanks to PHF secretary Rana Mujahid’s personal efforts, the team got enough finances for the trip and ultimately justified its participation.



There was however no dearth of finances this time around. According to an estimate, the PHF has spent around Rs50 million alone on the participation in the Champions Trophy — including expenditures on the training camps in Pakistan and Holland. Apart from the coaching staff’s salaries and the players’ TA/DA, boarding and lodging expenses, a good number of joyriders were also part of the huge convoy. Yet the end result was vthe worst ever as was the case in the Gold Coast Commonwealth Games.



Another bad news came from Canada where Pakistan A team that had services of 24-26 years old players were beaten badly by the Canadian Youth side. It sounds terrifying that the PHF invested millions on the players and officials’ travel to Canada where Pakistan scored just one goal and conceded no less than 20 against a nation that is not known for its field hockey prowess.



Pakistan hockey fans around the world have been waiting for almost three years to hear some good news from the sport that introduced the country to the sporting world. This time expectations were even higher as highly paid Roelant Oltmans was handed over the reins of the team. Just recently hockey minnows Japan deprived Pakistan of a three-nation title while 32nd ranked Oman held the Greenshirts to a draw in the same tournament.



Another tournament and another poor finish — this has been the trend in recent past. These past years have been the worst ever in the history of Pakistan hockey. Their FIH ranking slipped to all time low (14) before they recovered somewhat to No 13. Fears are that it would slip further.



The PHF management’s unwise decisions in the last three years have contributed to these results.



To start with it was never a wise decision to appoint local coaches with the national team when Brigadier (r) Khalid Sajjad Khokhar took over as the PHF chief. The decision to have one after another local coach backfired to the extent that the PHF had to bring back Oltmans for a second stint. Declining a wildcard entry to play the 2016 Champions Trophy and the Sultan Azlan Shah Cup two months back also contributed to the team’s declining standard. A team only gets better with international exposure.



Time and again the PHF bosses were reminded at the time of their taking over the federation in 2015 that getting involved in petty provincial hockey politics would be fatal not only for the PHF but also for the sport’s promotion at the grassroots level. Those having other motives were adamant to have provincial hockey associations of their choice. Now the same PHF officials are eating their words and admitting in open that their biggest mistake was to get involved in provincial politics in special reference to Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. Now even Punjab’s hockey matters are awaiting court decisions.



Then, a majority of the PHF officials were supporting the idea of having a new-look team. A big part of the first two years saw them ignoring players like Rizwan Senior, Shafqat Rasool, Mohammad Irfan, Rashid, Tauseeq Irshad, Imran Butt and a few others. They did not realise that grooming quality players is never an easy job. The PHF reversed its decision and all those players who were part of the Champions Trophy silver-winning team during Rana Mujahid’s era as secretary PHF are now back. If three years ago these same players had grown old, are they any younger now?



There are a few more such decisions taken in the last three years that contributed to the systematic downfall of the team. Those who have been critical of the hockey bosses’ poor decision-making, now possibly have a strong claim to have a new PHF set-up.



The News International