

Commonwealth Games champions New Zealand will be looking for gold on the world stage Photo: FIH/WSP



Black Sticks women’s Head Coach Mark Hager has named his side to compete at the Vitality Hockey Women’s World Cup in London next month.





The New Zealand team includes just one change from the group who won a gold medal at the Gold Coast Commonwealth Games in April. Auckland midfielder Lulu Tuilotolava will suit up for her first major tournament after making her debut during the Pioneer Energy Women’s Tri Nations in Cromwell.



It’s an experienced side led by captain Stacey Michelsen (254 caps), while Anita McLaren (264) and Sam Charlton (219) have also played more than 200 matches.



Hager said it’s a strong team with plenty of players who have proven they can match up against the best in the world.



“It’s a very versatile team and we believe there’s a good mix of youth and experience within the group with talent across various positions,” he said. “We think we’ve got the right balance - all 18 players in the side deserve their spot and I know they are very excited.



“After winning a gold medal at the Commonwealth Games we probably go in with a bigger target on our backs but hopefully that fuels us to lift even further as a group.”



The Women's Hockey World Cup is the biggest prize and most cherished victory in hockey alongside the Olympics. Every four years, the Hockey World Cup sees the world’s greatest teams play some of the toughest, most skilful and entertaining international hockey imaginable.



In 2018, the tournament has been extended to 16 teams with teams playing three group stage matches before the elimination phase.



All games will be played at England's 10,000-seater Lee Valley Hockey and Tennis Centre in Queen Elizabeth Olympic Park, London.



The Vantage Black Sticks Women open their campaign against Belgium (world ranking 13) on Monday 23 July at 6:00am (NZ time).



New Zealand squad for the Vitality Hockey Women’s World Cup London 2018:



Sam CHARLTON

Tarryn DAVEY

Frances DAVIES

Madison DOAR

Shiloh GLOYN

Ella GUNSON

Sam HARRISON

Rose KEDDELL

Anita McLAREN

Olivia MERRY

Stacey MICHELSEN (c)

Brooke NEAL

Grace O’HANLON

Amy ROBINSON

Sally RUTHERFORD

Kelsey SMITH

Liz THOMPSON

Lulu TUILOTOLAVA



Courtesy of Hockey New Zealand



FIH site