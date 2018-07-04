Reigning champions Netherlands confirm World Cup team
Netherlands are ready to defend their World Cup title Photo: FIH/WSP
Netherlands Head Coach Alyson Annan has announced the names of the eighteen players who will compete at the Vitality Hockey Women's World Cup London 2018 between 21 July-5 August in London, England.
Speaking about the selection, Annan said: "In the Netherlands we have a luxury problem. There is a lot of talent and experience in the group that I had at my disposal in the past year. Nevertheless, we quickly agreed as a staff on the choice for these 18 players. Of course it is unfortunate that I had to disappoint players, but this is a professional group. We have had a lot of contact with each other."
In preparation for the World Cup, from 11-14 July, Netherlands will play a four-nation tournament in Munich, Germany. Opponents during that include the hosts, Argentina and New Zealand. On that, Annan said: "In Munich we can play with 20 players because it is a preparation tournament. Sanne Koolen and Maria Verschoor therefore travel with us to Germany."
"In the Netherlands we have a luxury problem. There is a lot of talent and experience in the group that I had at my disposal in the past year."
Alyson Annan, Netherlands Head Coach
Netherlands squad for the Vitality Hockey Women’s World Cup London 2018:
Ireen van den Assem
Carlien Dirkse van den Heuvel
Margot van Geffen
Eva de Goede
Kelly Jonker
Marloes Keetels
Josine Koning (GK)
Laurien Leurink Laren
Caia van Maasakker
Kitty van Male
Frédérique Matla
Laura Nunnink
Malou Pheninckx
Pien Sanders
Lauren Stam
Anne Veenendaal (GK)
Xan de Waard
Lidewij Welten
#HWC2018
Courtesy of hockey.nl
FIH site