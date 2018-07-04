

Netherlands are ready to defend their World Cup title Photo: FIH/WSP



Netherlands Head Coach Alyson Annan has announced the names of the eighteen players who will compete at the Vitality Hockey Women's World Cup London 2018 between 21 July-5 August in London, England.





Speaking about the selection, Annan said: "In the Netherlands we have a luxury problem. There is a lot of talent and experience in the group that I had at my disposal in the past year. Nevertheless, we quickly agreed as a staff on the choice for these 18 players. Of course it is unfortunate that I had to disappoint players, but this is a professional group. We have had a lot of contact with each other."



In preparation for the World Cup, from 11-14 July, Netherlands will play a four-nation tournament in Munich, Germany. Opponents during that include the hosts, Argentina and New Zealand. On that, Annan said: "In Munich we can play with 20 players because it is a preparation tournament. Sanne Koolen and Maria Verschoor therefore travel with us to Germany."



Alyson Annan, Netherlands Head Coach



Netherlands squad for the Vitality Hockey Women’s World Cup London 2018:



Ireen van den Assem

Carlien Dirkse van den Heuvel

Margot van Geffen

Eva de Goede

Kelly Jonker

Marloes Keetels

Josine Koning (GK)

Laurien Leurink Laren

Caia van Maasakker

Kitty van Male

Frédérique Matla

Laura Nunnink

Malou Pheninckx

Pien Sanders

Lauren Stam

Anne Veenendaal (GK)

Xan de Waard

Lidewij Welten



#HWC2018



Courtesy of hockey.nl



FIH site