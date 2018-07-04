Welcome to Fieldhockey.com

Reigning champions Netherlands confirm World Cup team

Published on Wednesday, 04 July 2018 10:00 | Hits: 38
Netherlands are ready to defend their World Cup title Photo: FIH/WSP

Netherlands Head Coach Alyson Annan has announced the names of the eighteen players who will compete at the Vitality Hockey Women's World Cup London 2018 between 21 July-5 August in London, England.



Speaking about the selection, Annan said: "In the Netherlands we have a luxury problem. There is a lot of talent and experience in the group that I had at my disposal in the past year. Nevertheless, we quickly agreed as a staff on the choice for these 18 players. Of course it is unfortunate that I had to disappoint players, but this is a professional group. We have had a lot of contact with each other."

In preparation for the World Cup, from 11-14 July, Netherlands will play a four-nation tournament in Munich, Germany. Opponents during that include the hosts, Argentina and New Zealand. On that, Annan said: "In Munich we can play with 20 players because it is a preparation tournament. Sanne Koolen and Maria Verschoor therefore travel with us to Germany."

Alyson Annan, Netherlands Head Coach

Netherlands squad for the Vitality Hockey Women’s World Cup London 2018:

    Ireen van den Assem
    Carlien Dirkse van den Heuvel
    Margot van Geffen
    Eva de Goede
    Kelly Jonker
    Marloes Keetels
    Josine Koning (GK)
    Laurien Leurink Laren
    Caia van Maasakker
    Kitty van Male
    Frédérique Matla
    Laura Nunnink
    Malou Pheninckx
    Pien Sanders
    Lauren Stam
    Anne Veenendaal (GK)
    Xan de Waard
    Lidewij Welten

#HWC2018

Courtesy of hockey.nl

FIH site

