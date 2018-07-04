

Scotland v Russia – photo by Duncan Gray



The Scotland men’s squad has been announced for the upcoming Atlantic Series matches against the USA in Glasgow.





The matches will be played on Sunday 8 July (12:00); Monday 9 July (18:00); and Wednesday 11 July (12:00) at the Glasgow National Hockey Centre.



The Scotland squad sees a return to the fold by Ross Stott, who comes out of retirement to take on the USA on home turf.



Adam Le Page of Tilburg will make his Scotland debut as will Grange youngster Callum MacKenzie.



The squad features 13 players from the Gold Coast squad that secured Scotland’s highest ever finish at a Commonwealth Games, and also has youngsters Cameron Golden, Aidan McQuade and Hamish Imrie coming back into the squad to face the Americans.



It’s been an incredible year for the Blue Sticks in which they won EuroHockey Championship II; bagged their highest ever finish at a Commonwealth Games; won the NRS Sunday Post Team of the Year award; and reached the semi-final of World League.



Now Scotland men are back in Glasgow to face USA and will look to continue their momentum against USA in the Atlantic Series.



Tickets (three-match and single match tickets) for the Atlantic Series matches against the USA are available online.



Scotland squad for the Atlantic Series



Tommy Alexander (HTC Ulhenhorst)

Russell Anderson (Cannock HC)

Tim Atkins (Surbiton HC)

Kenny Bain (Hurley)

Michael Bremner (HTC Ulhenhorst)

Gavin Byers (HTC Ulhenhorst)

Patrick Christie (Durham Uni)

Murray Collins (Loughborough Uni)

Ben Cosgrove (Grove Menzieshill)

Callum Duke (Hillhead)

David Forsyth (Qui Vive)

Cameron Golden (Grove Menzieshill)

Rob Harwood (Western Wildcats)

Hamish Imrie (Grange)

Adam Le Page (Tilburg)

Steven McIlravey (Grove Menzieshill)

Gordon McIntyre (Wimbledon)

Callum MacKenzie (Grange)

Aidan McQuade (Grove Menzieshill)

William Marshall (Surbiton HC)

Lee Morton (Reading)

Duncan Riddell (Reading)

Robbie Shepherdson (Loughborough)

Ross Stott (East Grinstead)



