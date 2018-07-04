



MADRID, Spain - The U.S. Men's National Team arrived in Madrid, Spain a few days early to prepare and continue training from where they left off in France. While the extreme heat played a major factor throughout the week, USA's emphasis is on restructuring the offense and defense, which showed in a 6-1 loss to the host nation in a heavily-contested opening half at Club de Campo.





"As the team does not have any major FIH tournaments on the horizon the timing could not be better than now to implement a few changes that will help in the long term," stated Rutger Wiese, USMNT Head Coach. "We all know this will be a lengthy process and that they expect to have ups and downs along the way with the ultimate goal of being more solid in both areas. It is also a great time to see how the changes work when you get to play against the top teams."



This change was on full display defensively in the first two quarters for USA. The Red Sticks were short on opportunities to shoot as USA was able to keep up the defensive pressure. In the second quarter, Spain was first to get on the scoreboard on a pair of penalty corner goals in the 22nd and 29th minutes, both on motion plays being deflected into the net. This set up a 2-0 lead for Spain going into the half.



The third quarter resumed with renewed energy by USA as the ball was being moved around with good pace and authority. In the 34th minute, an attack up the left side was well defended by Spain. USA briefly retreated and passed back all the way to their 25 yard line on the near side of the field. Aki Kaeppeler (Stuttgart, Germany) saw the perfect skip pass to his brother, Kei Kaeepeler (Stuttgart, Germany) who was at the 60 yard line. K. Kaeppeler released a powerful sweep toward the near post to find Deegan Huisman (Almere, The Netherlands) who successfully tipped the ball into the goal cutting the deficit to 2-1. The Red Sticks countered, forcing the pace and applied the pressure scoring two more field goals in the third quarter, with the first one a minute after and then again in the 39th minute.



USA would head back to the practice field and film room to analyze the game and continue to work on their weaknesses as they prepare for another match tomorrow.



USFHA media release