Canada win 4 - 1



By Tristan Urry





Photo Credit: Tristan Urry



Breda, Netherlands - Tuesday afternoon was a special day for the Canadian Women’s National Team. Canadas number 17 defense, Sara MacManus received her 150th cap for Canada. The 150 cap is something only nine other Canadian women have obtained. “It’s very cool to be apart of such a small group of players to reach this milestone. Yesterday was a nice reminder of all the games I’ve played and all the experiences I’ve had with this team,” said MacManus.





Canada's number 27 midfield, Alex Thicke received her 50th cap wearing red and white. “I’ve been excited for this day since my first tour in New Zealand where other athletes were reaching or close to reaching this milestone. Right then, I knew I wanted to put the work in to try and reach it too,” said Thicke.



In addition to the two caps, the Canadian team also celebrated their 4-1 victory against Belarus. Brie Stairs and Steph Norlander scored two goals each during the game.



“I think yesterday was great in the sense that we went out and got the result we wanted, against a team that caused us trouble a year ago,” said Thicke.



“It was nice to get some redemption against Belarus. It was good opportunity to test ourselves and I’m happy that we were able to limit their opportunities and capitalize on some of our own,” said MacManus.



The team will practice with Dennis Van de Pol, Toon Siepman, Thyis Bams, and Santi Frexia, to refine their skills at Hockey Club Athena in Amsterdam this week before they go to Spain for the final stretch of their European tour.



“We’ve been able to learn from some new, local coaches who are extremely knowledgeable. Their drills have helped us as a team tactically, and I’ve individually learned a lot technically too. I’m really excited to see what we learn this week,” said Thicke.



Field Hockey Canada Women's Team media release