



The legend of Soorma is exceptional in the field of Indian sports. While any individual would lose hope after being accidentally shot, the episode only made our Hockey hero stronger. Diljit Dosanjh and Taapee Pannu starrer Soorma is this luminary story of Hockey icon, Sandeep Singh who re-established himself in the game after the accident that nearly changed his life.





Sandeep Singh’s journey in Hockey began quite early in Shahabad, Haryana. Singh is the youngest person in the world to make his International Debut at the age of 17 years in Sultan Azlan Shah Cup (2004) in Ipoh. He took over as the captain of the Indian national team in January 2009, under whose captaincy, India won the Sultan Azlan Shah Cup in 2009 after defeating Malaysia in the finals. It was success after 13 years for India. Singh was also the top goal scorer of the tournament.



Singh recalls, “At the time when I was playing for India, it was a dream come true. Success does not come to anyone served in a silver plate. One cannot just give up on self. It needs hard work. I had to strive to achieve the endeavor our country was waiting for.”



