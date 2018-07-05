BARCELONA, Spain - The 13th place match of the FIH Grand Masters World Cup saw the U.S. U-60 Men's Masters Team go up against Singapore, who finished last in Pool C conceding 22 goals and only scoring one. Determined to stamp authority on their final game of the tournament in Barcelona, Spain, USA stuck to their strength and pressured Singapore's defense from the opening whistle. This eventually broke through as USA went on to win 5-1.





From the start, USA had much of the possession and gradually used this to their strength to wear down Singapore's defense. The first goal came in the 15th minute off a penalty corner from Alva Serrette (Stone Mountain, Calif.). This was followed up four minutes later by a field goal from Raghbir Mangat (Gold River, Calif.), his first of the tournament, to extend the lead by two. Just before halftime, Singapore's Tharmalingam Kanmani closed the gap with a direct shot off a penalty corner to make it 2-1.



In the second half, USA kept up the pressure and tallied three more goals to take the game out of reach and secure the victory. Goal three came in the 46th minute off a penalty corner from Ramani Sankar (Fremont, Calif.), followed by two field goals through Chamkaur Gill (Placentia, Calif) in the 57th minute and Dieter Hillert (Encinitas, Calif.) in the 69th minute. The final score finished at USA 5, Singapore 1.



The U.S. O-60 Men's Masters Team finished 13th out of the 18 participating teams in their first ever Grand Masters event. Beating both Canada and Argentina, this made USA the highest finishing Pan American Nation at the FIH Grand Masters World Cup.



Final Standings:



1. Netherlands

2. England

3. Germany

4. Spain

5. Australia

6. Scotland

7. Wales

8. New Zealand

9. Ireland

10. Belgium

11. Japan

12. South Africa

13. USA

14. Singapore

15. Italy

16 Argentina

17. Canada

18. France



USA Field Hockey would like to take this time to extend condolences to team member Darryl Michael, who fell seriously ill during tournament play. The USA Masters Committee has set up a GoFundMe account to help support Darryl and his family with medical costs. Thanks to generous donations, the USA Masters Committee reached it’s funding goal in less than 24 hours and is continuing to accept donations to support their teammate through his recovery process. If you would like to contribute to the GoFundMe campaign, click here.



USFHA media release