Alexie Beovich/







Hockey Australia today confirms that Olympian Georgia Nanscawen has decided to retire from international hockey effective immediately.





Nanscawen featured in 205 matches for the Australian Women’s team across her career and holds the record as the youngest Hockeyroo to reach both 100 and 150 caps.



Debuting one day after her 17th birthday, the tenacious forward quickly carved out a role as a regular contributor for Australia. Nanscawen featured in many of the Hockeyroos most important international competitions over the last nine years.



“Some of my most special memories included the 2012 London Olympics, winning the gold medal at the 2014 Commonwealth Games, competing at two World Cups and winning silver in 2014, competing at two Junior World Cups and winning 2 Champions Trophy silver medals,” said Nanscawen.



“To be involved in a period that saw the Hockeyroos reach number two in the world is something I'll always cherish.”



Not only did she represent Australia at the elite level, Nanscawen also competed at numerous Australian Hockey Leagues (AHL) representing her home state of Victoria. Nanscawen’s final game of representative hockey came in Victoria’s victory in the 2017 AHL where she scored the equalising goal to send the game to shoot outs.



Shortly after the 2017 AHL, Nanscawen stepped away from hockey for the first time as an adult, it was in this time that she made the decision to retire.



“After taking time away from the program I had time to think and reflect, and I’m content with my decision to formally retire from international hockey.



“I feel very fortunate to have had such long and successful career, beginning at the age of 16 and spanning across 9 years and 205 games,” said Nanscawen.



“To have had the opportunity to live out a childhood dream in playing for the Hockeyroos is something I'm incredibly grateful for, and to be the youngest person to reach 100 and 150 games was a huge honour.”



Nanscawen made a considerable contribution to hockey in Australia. Her dedication to the sport, the people around her and the time she invested with kids around Australia has been greatly appreciated throughout the hockey community.



“Thank you to all that have helped me in my journey, particularly to my family who have been there every step of the way and supported me through my highs and lows,” said Nanscawen.



Thanks to my teammates, with whom I've shared so many incredible experiences and formed some lifelong friendships.”



Hockey Australia would like to congratulate Georgia on her incredible hockey journey and wish her all the best in her new sporting adventure as she joins North Melbourne Football Club in their inaugural AFLW season in 2019.



Hockey Australia media release