

Korea will be looking to win their first World Cup medal in 18 years Photo: FIH/WSP



Korea women’s national team Head Coach Huh Sang Young has named 18 athletes that will represent their nation in the upcoming Vitality Hockey Women’s World Cup London 2018 between July 21 to August 5.





With a mix of experienced heads and rising talent, the Korean coaching staff have selected players they feel can bring home medals from this showcase event. They include the hugely experienced Park Mihyun who has 252 caps to her name along with six other athletes who have earned more than 100 caps. The least experienced is 25 year-old Choi Suji who has only played three times previously for the national team, while Cho Hye Jin is the youngest aged 23.



"Korea have a 53% win ratio in the women's World Cup."



The highly disciplined and skillful Korean team will be aiming to bring home their first World Cup medal in 18 years after they defeated England 3-2 to win bronze in the Sydney World Cup in 1990.



Korea women's team for the Vitality Hockey Women’s World Cup London 2018:



CHOI SUJI

KIM YOUNGRAN (C)

LEE YU RIM

BAE SO RA (GK)

AN HYOJU

PARK MIHYUN

PARK SEUNG A

LEE YOUNG SIL

CHO EUNJI

CHO YUN KYOUNG

CHEON SEUL KI

KIM OK JU

KIM BO MI

CHO HYE JIN

SHIN HYEJEONG

JANG HEESUN

LEE YURI

HWANG HYEON A (GK)



#HWC2018



FIH site