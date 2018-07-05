Welcome to Fieldhockey.com

Daily Hockey news updated @ 10:00 GMT

Rules of Hockey App

AppStore download
GooglePlay download

The Mohammed of Benares
JH side
Mazon 4
Sportplan Coaching solutions
Go Hockey banner

Korea team revealed for World Cup

Published on Thursday, 05 July 2018 10:00 | Hits: 22
View Comments


Korea will be looking to win their first World Cup medal in 18 years Photo: FIH/WSP

Korea women’s national team Head Coach Huh Sang Young has named 18 athletes that will represent their nation in the upcoming Vitality Hockey Women’s World Cup London 2018 between July 21 to August 5.



With a mix of experienced heads and rising talent, the Korean coaching staff have selected players they feel can bring home medals from this showcase event. They include the hugely experienced Park Mihyun who has 252 caps to her name along with six other athletes who have earned more than 100 caps. The least experienced is 25 year-old Choi Suji who has only played three times previously for the national team, while Cho Hye Jin is the youngest aged 23.

"Korea have a 53% win ratio in the women's World Cup."

The highly disciplined and skillful Korean team will be aiming to bring home their first World Cup medal in 18 years after they defeated England 3-2 to win bronze in the Sydney World Cup in 1990.

Korea women's team for the Vitality Hockey Women’s World Cup London 2018:

    CHOI SUJI
    KIM YOUNGRAN (C)
    LEE YU RIM
    BAE SO RA (GK)
    AN HYOJU
    PARK MIHYUN
    PARK SEUNG A
    LEE YOUNG SIL
    CHO EUNJI
    CHO YUN KYOUNG
    CHEON SEUL KI
    KIM OK JU
    KIM BO MI
    CHO HYE JIN
    SHIN HYEJEONG
    JANG HEESUN
    LEE YURI
    HWANG HYEON A (GK)

#HWC2018

FIH site

Fieldhockey.com uses cookies to assist with navigating between pages. Please leave the site if you disagree with this policy.
Copyright remains with the credited source or author

 

Field Hockey Drills and Coaching Plans

Designed by George Brink.