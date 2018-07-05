Welcome to Fieldhockey.com

Women's international hockey friendly: Ireland 0-2 Japan

Published on Thursday, 05 July 2018 10:00
Deirdre Duke made her 100th Ireland appearance in the defeat to Japan

Ireland suffered a 2-0 defeat to Japan in their World Cup warm-up match in Cork on Wednesday evening.



Second-half goals from Yukari Mano and Hazuki Nagai gave the world's 12th-ranked team victory at UCC.

Zoe Wilson and Anna O'Flanagan came close for Ireland on a night when Deirdre Duke won her 100th cap.

The Irish squad is preparing for the World Cup in London later in July, in which they face USA, India and England in the pool stages.

Wilson's effort came from the first penalty corner of the game, but her strike was well saved by visiting goalkeeper Megumi Kageyama.

The first goal came in the 53rd minute from a ball into the circle that saw Mano get the finishing touch past Ayeisha McFerran.

It was an Irish error that led to the second, as a penalty corner went awry and the visitors broke at pace down the right, with Nagai firing into the corner.

O'Flanagan forced another save late on from Kageyama as Japan secured victory.

Ireland take on Japan in further friendly fixtures on Friday and Saturday.

BBC Sport

