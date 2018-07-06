LANCASTER, Pa. – Four days of trainings. Four days of intense practices. Four days of evaluation is what stood between 60 athletes and their dream of being on the final roster. Following the conclusion of the U-21 and Development Junior National Camp on July 3, the U.S. Women’s National Team coaching staff is pleased to announce the newly named 2018-19 U.S. U-21 Women’s National Team and U.S. Women’s National Development Squad.





“It was a productive nine-day period at the Nook with the Young Women’s National Championship followed by Junior National Camp,” said Phil Edwards, U-21 USWNT Head Coach. “I am happy with the two training groups that were named out of the camp and it promises to be another productive year of growth for both the U-21 and the Development Teams.”



Selections to the U-21 and Development Junior National Camp came from the 2018 Young Women’s National Championship, which featured more than 100 elite female collegiate and post-collegiate athletes from around the country. The event concluded on June 29 and the Junior National Camp took place June 30 to July 3.



Congratulations to the following athletes who have been named to the 2018-19 U.S. U-21 Women’s National Team:



Carter Ayers (Louisville, Wilmington, Del.), Maddie Bacskai (Princeton, Berwyn, Pa.), Brooke Deberdine (Maryland, Millersville, Pa.), Lacey Frazier (Old Dominion, Indian Island, S.C.), Greer Gill (Virginia, Virginia Beach, Va.), Kyler Greenwalt (Maryland, Gambrills, Md.), Erin Huffman (Old Dominion, Annville, Pa.), Mary Kate Neff (Princeton, Villanova, Pa.), Halle O’Neill (Michigan, Hummelstown, Pa.), Meghan Schneider (Louisville, San Diego, Calif.), Christie Van de Kamp (William & Mary, Midlothian, Va.), Elise Wong (Princeton, Perth Amboy, N.J.), Corinne Zanolli (Stanford, Newtown Square, Pa.)



In addition to the players selected above, seven athletes will be offered a trial at the conclusion of their collegiate season from December 19-21 at Spooky Nook Sports in Lancaster, Pa. Those athletes are:



Jessica Dembrowksi (UConn, Palmyra, Pa.), Ashley Dykema (Liberty, Newport News, Va.), Makayla Gallen (Virginia, Glen Mills, Pa.), Gianna Glatz (Rutgers, Medford, N.J.), Fusine Govaert (Boston College, Rye, N.Y.), Lauren Hausheer (Virginia, West Windsor, N.Y.) and Elizabeth Ryan (Albany, Hoosick Falls, N.Y.).



“We will get the opportunity to observe a number of college players during the fall season including those who were invited back to the December trial based on their performances this past week,” added Edwards. “I look forward to watching their development over the next few months”



To account for the transitional phase from the U-21 USWNT to the senior USWNT, the U.S. Women’s National Development Squad was introduced in November 2016 to nurture the talent of college students who no longer are permitted to be on the junior team due to age restrictions.



“The Junior National Camp was a great opportunity to see a huge number of high quality athletes working together,” said Marc Hardy, U.S. Women’s National Development Squad Head Coach. “Across the four days we were able to see a talented pool of players compete for selection to the women’s Development Team. There are a number of returning players in the team, also crucially, many new faces. The squad has great depth and I look forward to working with them again soon.”



Congratulations to the following athletes who have been named to the 2018-19 U.S. Women’s National Development Squad:



Kendall Ballard (Ohio, Charlottesville, Va.), Margaert Bettz (Michigan, Acton, Mass.), Kelsey Bing (Stanford, Houston, Texas), Taylor Blood (Boston U., Hampton Falls, N.H.), Virginia Bramley (Penn State, Elizabethtown, Pa.), Kelsey Briddell (Albany, Wilton, N.Y.), Katrina Carter (Cal Berkeley, Berkeley, Calif.), Cori Conley (Penn State, Oak Park, Ill.), Linnea Gonzales (Maryland, Bel Air, Md.), Alexandra Hammel (Boston U., Duxbury, Mass.), Karlie Heistand (UConn, Hamburg, Pa.), Alexa Hoover (UPenn, Collegeville, Pa.), Carrera Lucas (Virginia, Brooklandville, Md.), Kelly Marks (Albany, Elverson, Pa.), Emily McCoy (Boston College, Lititz, Pa.), Erin Menges (William & Mary, Richmond, Va.), Mikayla Michals (Providence, Needham, Mass.), Sabrina Rhodes (Maryland, Wilmington, Del.), Jenny Rizzo (Penn State, Hershey, Pa.), Kealsie Robles (Old Dominion, Seaford, Va.), Erin Shanahan (Virginia, Pasadena, Md.), Taylor Stone (Louisville, Herndon, Va.), Sophia Tornetta (Princeton, Plymouth Meeting, Pa.), Katie Walsh (Louisville, Louisville, Ky.)



USFHA media release