

Mark Ingram will swap Pembroke for Rotterdam next season. Pic: Adrian Boehm



Sean Murray and Mark Ingram will both move to HC Rotterdam this summer, bringing the total of senior men’s internationals playing for clubs outside Ireland to over 20.





Murray, 21, make the switch from Lisnagarvey, making him the third notable player from the Hillsborough club to make the switch abroad.



Neal Glassey and Paul Gleghorne both penned moves to Crefelder HTC in Germany late in June where they will link up with the club that Ronan Gormley and Matthew Bell have played for in recent years.



Likewise, Ingram, 24, is the third player to move on from Pembroke following Kirk Shimmins’ switch to Dragons and Alan Sothern to La Gantoise earlier this week.



It means just eight of the squad of 26 that played France last weekend are currently set to play their hockey in the EY Hockey League next season.



Elsewhere, Anna O’Flanagan will swap HC Bloemendaal for Pinoke in the Hoofdklasse. The Amsterdam club were promoted to the top tier over the summer and have shown serious ambition in the transfer market with Australian international Gabi Nance and Blackstick Samantha Charlton coming in.



