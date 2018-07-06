





Super Group, who provide a vast array of international supply chain and fleet management services and operate a vehicle dealer network in South Africa and the United Kingdom, announces its official partnership with one of our nation’s premiere female sports teams, the South African Women’s Hockey team, and is expanding its brand presence in the sports market, which is growing exponentially globally.





Hockey is one of the fastest growing schools sports in the country and has made significant progress in all areas including the announcement of this new sponsorship deal. There has been greater gender integration in the way SA Hockey hosts tournaments and events, increasing awareness through broadcast partnerships with SuperSport hosting world class events and attracting the worlds’ best hockey teams to our local shores.



Super Group will be on board to assist the National Women’s team prepare and compete at the Vitality Women’s Hockey World Cup in London from the 28th July to 5th August where our team will look to improve on their 9th place finish at the Hague in 2014. The event is one of the largest Women’s only sporting events that the UK has hosted to date.



Super Group’s sponsorship will be well received by the public and the hockey community as the ever-needed funding is a critical component of the game of hockey. With hockey not being a professional sport in South Africa, the sustainability of the sport is reliant on such partnerships. The growth and participation of hockey around the globe is definitely a source of excitement for Super Group.



Mr Peter Mountford, the Chief Executive Officer for Super Group explains the value proposition for the alignment as follows: “For Super Group, this sponsorship signifies an opportunity to give back to the South African sports public and support an excellent team whose high International Ranking is unique amongst Competitive Countries who are all full-time professionals.”



“The partnership with Super Group speaks volumes to the character of Hockey in our country, in particular the Women’s game. One of our goals is to drive positive change in Women’s sport through the performance of the national team and having Super Group on board presents an excellent opportunity for this,” says SA Hockey CEO Marissa Langeni, “We are thrilled to have Super Group on for the next part of this journey!”



