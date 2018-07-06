Welcome to Fieldhockey.com

International Hockey Umpire Christchurch's Gareth Greenfield gets the plaudits

Published on Friday, 06 July 2018 10:00 | Hits: 31
Gareth Greenfield top Kiwi Hockey Umpire was appointed to The semifinal and then the final of the last ever Champions Trophy.



Greenfield umpired World number One Australi and India in the final for the record Australia won in a shootout.

But it is the semi final between home team The Dutch and India match that Greenfield  is getting the kudos.

Greenfield opted to review a Dutch goal which would have seen them into the final- the review tossed out the goal.

