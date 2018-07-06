Gareth Greenfield top Kiwi Hockey Umpire was appointed to The semifinal and then the final of the last ever Champions Trophy.





Greenfield umpired World number One Australi and India in the final for the record Australia won in a shootout.



But it is the semi final between home team The Dutch and India match that Greenfield is getting the kudos.



Greenfield opted to review a Dutch goal which would have seen them into the final- the review tossed out the goal.



Newstalk ZB