Spain name Redsticks squad for World Cup
Spain will be looking to continue their development by medalling at this year's Vitality Hockey Women's World Cup Photo: FIH/Getty
The Spanish women's national team who will compete at the Vitality Hockey Women's World Cup London 2018 was announced earlier today.
A group of 18 members selected by Head Coach Adrian Lock will depart Spain on Tuesday 17 July with the hope of winning one of hockey's most prestigious prizes.
Spain's highest ever finish at a women's World Cup was fourth in 2006
As part of their preparations, Spain's RedSticks will play three test matches against Canada on 13, 14 and 16 July at Joaquín Blume Residence.
Spain women's team for the Vitality Hockey Women’s World Cup London 2018:
BERTA BONASTRE PEREMATEU
CARMEN CANO RUÍZ
BEGOÑA GARCIA GRAU
MAIALEN GARCIA GALARRAGA
MELANI GARCIA AFONSO
XANTAL GINÉ PATSI
CRISTINA GUINEA GONZÁLEZ
ROCIO GUTIERREZ SIERRA
LUCÍA JIMéNEZ VICENTE
MARIA LÓPEZ GARCÍA
ALICIA MAGAZ MEDRANO
GEORGINA OLIVA ISERN
BEATRIZ PÉREZ LAGUNAS
CARLOTA PETCHAME BONASTRE
JÚLIA PONS GENESCÀ
LOLA RIERA ZUZUARREGUI
MARÍA ÁNGELES RUÍZ CASTILLO
CAROLA SALVATELLA PANÉS
Courtesy of the Real Federacion Espanola de Hockey
