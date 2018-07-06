Welcome to Fieldhockey.com

Spain name Redsticks squad for World Cup

Published on Friday, 06 July 2018 10:00 | Hits: 27
Spain will be looking to continue their development by medalling at this year's Vitality Hockey Women's World Cup Photo: FIH/Getty

The Spanish women's national team who will compete at the Vitality Hockey Women's World Cup London 2018 was announced earlier today.

A group of 18 members selected by Head Coach Adrian Lock will depart Spain on Tuesday 17 July with the hope of winning one of hockey's most prestigious prizes.

Spain's highest ever finish at a women's World Cup was fourth in 2006

As part of their preparations, Spain's RedSticks will play three test matches against Canada on 13, 14 and 16 July at Joaquín Blume Residence.

Spain women's team for the Vitality Hockey Women’s World Cup London 2018:

    BERTA BONASTRE PEREMATEU
    CARMEN CANO RUÍZ
    BEGOÑA GARCIA GRAU
    MAIALEN GARCIA GALARRAGA
    MELANI GARCIA AFONSO
    XANTAL GINÉ PATSI
    CRISTINA GUINEA GONZÁLEZ
    ROCIO GUTIERREZ SIERRA
    LUCÍA JIMéNEZ VICENTE
    MARIA LÓPEZ GARCÍA
    ALICIA MAGAZ MEDRANO
    GEORGINA OLIVA ISERN
    BEATRIZ PÉREZ LAGUNAS
    CARLOTA PETCHAME BONASTRE
    JÚLIA PONS GENESCÀ
    LOLA RIERA ZUZUARREGUI
    MARÍA ÁNGELES RUÍZ CASTILLO
    CAROLA SALVATELLA PANÉS

#HWC2018

Courtesy of the Real Federacion Espanola de Hockey

FIH site

