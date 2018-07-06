

Spain will be looking to continue their development by medalling at this year's Vitality Hockey Women's World Cup Photo: FIH/Getty



Spain will be looking to continue their development by medalling at this year's Vitality Hockey Women's World Cup Photo: FIH/Getty





The Spanish women's national team who will compete at the Vitality Hockey Women's World Cup London 2018 was announced earlier today.



A group of 18 members selected by Head Coach Adrian Lock will depart Spain on Tuesday 17 July with the hope of winning one of hockey's most prestigious prizes.



Spain's highest ever finish at a women's World Cup was fourth in 2006



As part of their preparations, Spain's RedSticks will play three test matches against Canada on 13, 14 and 16 July at Joaquín Blume Residence.



Spain women's team for the Vitality Hockey Women’s World Cup London 2018:



BERTA BONASTRE PEREMATEU

CARMEN CANO RUÍZ

BEGOÑA GARCIA GRAU

MAIALEN GARCIA GALARRAGA

MELANI GARCIA AFONSO

XANTAL GINÉ PATSI

CRISTINA GUINEA GONZÁLEZ

ROCIO GUTIERREZ SIERRA

LUCÍA JIMéNEZ VICENTE

MARIA LÓPEZ GARCÍA

ALICIA MAGAZ MEDRANO

GEORGINA OLIVA ISERN

BEATRIZ PÉREZ LAGUNAS

CARLOTA PETCHAME BONASTRE

JÚLIA PONS GENESCÀ

LOLA RIERA ZUZUARREGUI

MARÍA ÁNGELES RUÍZ CASTILLO

CAROLA SALVATELLA PANÉS



#HWC2018



Courtesy of the Real Federacion Espanola de Hockey



FIH site