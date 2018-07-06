



MADRID, Spain - On a slightly cooler day at Club de Campo in Madrid, Spain, the U.S. Men's National Team faced FIH Hero World Ranked No. 8 Spain in their second game of the three-match series. Unlike the first match-up, USA was much calmer and more in control during this meeting and an improved defensive structure was a direct reflection of the score. The Red Sticks defeated USA 3-1.





USA adjusted and was used to the speed of their high-caliber international opponent. The first quarter finished with the score 0-0 and it was arguable to say who had more possession.



In the second quarter, Spain had a few more scoring opportunities and capitalized off two. The first came in the 24th minute on a field goal by Diego Arana and the second was in the 29th minute off a penalty corner from Pau Quemada. USA responded and moments later earned their first penalty corner of the game, which resulted in Deegan Huisman (Almere, The Netherlands) putting a rebound in over Spain's goalkeeper's head. The halftime score was in favor of the Red Sticks, 2-1.



USA restarted with more energy in the third quarter and did not provide Spain with many opportunities to get down field or even in their attacking circle. The improved defensive structure aided in this positive play.



In the fourth quarter, Spain started to force the pace a little more and scored their final goal in the 54th minute off a penalty stroke converted by Quemada. The final score finished at 3-1 to the host nation.



The USMNT will practice today before their final game of the series tomorrow at 5:00 a.m ET.



USFHA media release