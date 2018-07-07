



ISLAMABAD - Pakistan Hockey Federation (PHF) president Brig (R) Khalid Sajjad Khokhar has said that Pakistan hockey team has been improving gradually and winning Asian Games and World Cup is our next targets.





Talking to The Nation, Khokhar said that the head coach has been doing excellent job and committed to take Pakistan hockey to new heights. “Winning medals in Asian Games is our main target now and then we will focus on World Cup. I hope our coach will work with more dedication and the players too would respond well and trained hard to win laurels for the country in the upcoming mega events.”



The PHF president also lashed out at critics claiming that they are leveling baseless allegations against the federation just for meager benefits. “I am the only president of PHF till date, who not only has conducted the audit of the federation but also ordered special audit through government, which is presently underway at the PHF house in Lahore and the audit report will be handed over on July 24th.



“I have made it time and again clear to all that if I fail to deliver, I will quit. I am surprised that why these so-called hockey well wishers don’t understand that we can only bring funds, top class coaches, provide jobs, facilities and maximum international exposure while the players, in return, have to perform in the field and give bets results.



“Shahbaz Senior is best PHF secretary and knows well about hockey affairs, so instead of criticising the federation, the former greats must come up with plans and join hands with the PHF for the noble cause of taking Pakistan hockey back to track,” he added.



About Pakistan performance in Champions Trophy, the PHF chief said top five teams of the world were involved in the mega event while Pakistan got wildcard. “We could have refused to participate, if we had any kind of fear factor of losing. But some elements have no other business but to sabotage all the good efforts of the PHF and the players.



“Before I took over the PHF, Pakistan hockey team failed to qualify for World Cup and Olympics, but we earned a place in this year’s World Cup in India and remained undefeated in the Commonwealth Games. Our performances in recently-concluded Champions Trophy wasn’t bad as the players played superbly and beat Olympic champions Argentina while they also played well against champions like Australia and Belgium and also gained international exposure against the best in the business,” he added.



Khokhar said other hockey federations have annual grant of more than Rs 800 million, while the PHF gets just peanuts. “Despite limited resources, we provided successful international matches to our players, brought World XI team to Pakistan, conducted Hall of Fame here and also arranged goalkeepers’ course in the presence of top international goalkeepers. We have other better plans to help Pakistan hockey regain lost glory and soon, everyone will see Pakistan hockey will be back to track.



“It is my humble request to caretaker Prime Minister to not only release special grant for the PHF, but also give me time in person, so that I may explain him about our achievements and plans, which can help Pakistan hockey flourish with each passing day,” Khokhar concluded.



The Nation