

The Irish Over-60s World Cup squad



Ireland Grand Masters Hockey made great strides forward despite the Spanish sapping heat in Barcelona last week as they took on the World Cup at Real Club de Polo and Castelldefels Hockey Club.





The Over 60s squad finished ninth out of 18 Countries, winning four matches but disappointingly losing twice in the pool matches to Germany and Spain after dominating play in both matches and having many short corner opportunities.



Germany and Spain finished in third and fourth respectively. Congratulations to Stuart Egner who won his 100th Cap against Singapore. Ian O’Keeffe was Man-of-the-Match against Belgium and scored second goals with Andy Matthews getting four of the 22 tournament goals with just four against.



The Over 65s World Cup Squad finished 11th from 14 participating countries, winning their final match against South Africa with a fantastic effort, after two earlier draws and three defeats. Mick Jordan and Stuart Switzer both got a brace of goals during the competition.



The Over 60s Tournament Trophy team, in their first ever outing, finished a very credible fifth from 10 Trophy squads, winning three matches, drawing 2 and only losing once to silver medallist’s, the Scottish Thistles. Harrold de Jong and Declan Goulding both scored three Tournament goals each!





The Irish Over-65s World Cup squad



Congratulations to all players in all 3 Squads, the commitment and effort from everyone was awesome and a credit to Ireland Masters Hockey.



Massive thanks to the following support team who all did a phenomenal job: Organisers Crawford McKee & Sean Curran; Physio John Phelan; Head Coaches Denis Pritchard & Dwyne Hill; Managers Peter Chadwick, Sean Curran, George Blackwood & Ailis Kennedy; Captains’ Keith Jess, Frank Nawn & Brendan Rice.



Also particular congratulations to Umpire Mervyn Logan who achieved the tremendous milestone of umpiring his 100th Masters International Hockey match during his time in Barcelona!



All the squads would like to thank all their supporters in Barcelona and also the support through social media!





The Irish Over-60s Tournament Trophy side



