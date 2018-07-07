By Morley Pecker







In 2002 the FIH men’s World Cup was held in Kuala Lumpur. For some years previously, veterans hockey (mainly over-60s) had been played in a number of countries, notably England where the LX Club had established a full list of domestic fixtures and had toured abroad extensively. With the agreement of some other countries, a veterans world cup event was also organised in KL to coincide with Kuala Lumpur’s main event. Although memory of some of the details has faded, the main ones remain: Ted Jones of Australia, who had been heavily involved in the planning, was the tournament’s very efficient TD who insisted on perfection from his umpires. Players, some of whom had not met each other for many years, came from all over the world to enjoy a tremendous event, with stars like Islahuddin of Pakistan bringing his hand-picked side. Umpires too, all volunteers, including the author of this piece, came from distant parts to KL to join the fun, . The success was such that more was wanted – and thus the World Grand Masters Association was formed there and then. Many were involved in this organisation, which was ably led by Ted Jones himself as the first Hon. Secretary, and national veterans clubs were quickly formed where they had not existed previously.









The 2004 Athens Olympics were only a couple of years away, and this was the start of WGMA (formed with ‘neutral’ England-born Peter Child now married and living in Germany, as President) taking place frequently – with an ‘Olympic’ tournament every four years to coincide – or played just after – the Olympics themselves, where possible in the host city. In Athens, the veterans played on the Olympic practice pitches. Further such events took place in 2008 in Hong Kong (mainland China was not yet ready for what was developing into a substantial organisation), in London in 2012, and in Newcastle, Australia in 2016 (Brazil like China was not ready for Grand Masters). Every four years was not enough for these hockey-hungry vets. Thus our own World Cups were organised to coincide with the FIH’s men’s event, albeit not always in the same city. Wonderful championships have been held in such venues as Hartleyvale in the South African Cape, Leverkusen and The Hague, and the past two weeks have seen the culmination with 1200 players enjoying the Barcelona (Polo Club) sunshine and camaraderie. With 60+ events having developed over the years to create more age categories, now 60+. 65+, 70+ and 75+ (in the latter one team had 7 players over 80) around 2000 players and umpires and supporters congregated in Barcelona from Argentina, Australia, Belgium, Canada, England, France, Germany, Ireland, Italy, Japan, Netherlands, New Zealand, Scotland, Singapore, South Africa, Spain, USA and Wales. The Jamboree these days has the additional benefit that Women’s teams and umpires are now a full part of WGMA’s festivities. What progress in just 15 years! Of course, two years out of every four has not been good enough. In the intervening years, there are now European and Asian championships, and many other events take place regularly throughout the world, bringing our hockey family together as often as possible. WGMA involving players over 60 years old has the advantage of comprising many players who have retired from work and whose families have grown up, enabling leisure time to be spent with their favourite sport and good friends – something that is not always possible these days when one is working hard in these difficult times.







However, WGMA has since bred its own youngster, the IMHA, which caters for players over 35 who, as we do, want to carry on enjoying hockey with their friends. Discussions are presently taking place concerning the future of Masters Hockey under the FIH, with the prospects of the formation of a new organisation involving events from 2020. WGMA already has its 2019 events fixed, and is planning ahead to 2020.



The tremendous enjoyment which we ‘oldies’ have from our WGMA veterans organisation’s tournaments could not have happened without an enormous amount of hard work from many people, including by those who organise the national teams and the hosts of our ever-growing events. Administratively, the start under Ted Jones moved forward with the Presidency of Peter Child and Vice-President Bernard Verbunt from the Netherlands. Technically, a team under Dutchman Wim van Noortwijk built up a small body of umpires and officials, and it was a pleasure to be one of them. Now, the competing countries are encouraged to select and propose umpires, and the Barcelona event’s programme listed more than 50 of them taking part there, including the aptly named Welshman Bruce Hockey. The WGMA baby has certainly grown up. How soon will it be before we have over-80s events? In recent years Wim has successfully taken over as President from Peter, and he and his hard-working and most-efficient English Honorary Secretary Adrian Stephenson have worked tremendously to achieve the present successful organisation that is enormously appreciated by so many of our great hockey family. Long may it flourish. My thanks to all who have made it possible.



