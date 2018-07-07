



MADRID, Spain - In their final series game at the Club de Campo pitch, the U.S. Men's National Team faced a well experienced FIH Hero World Ranked No. 8 Spain. Falling 6-1 and 3-1 in the first two meetings, USA was eager to continue their positive progression in this match. A tough press and two first half goals would be in favor of Spain as USA was defeated 2-0.





From the opening whistle, Spain pressed urgently which unsettled USA. The outletting was under pressure and USA struggled to get the ball into Spain's half for 10 minutes. However, USA broke into the attack which was started by a great drive upfield, picked up by Deegan Huisman (Almere, The Netherlands) who passed it to Kei Kaeppeler (Stuttgart, Germany), who got a shot off that went off the post. The score remained 0-0 after the relentless pressure which eventually subsided as Spain could not find a way through. The USA defensive structure was back in place, even though still quite new to the team and the build up from the back started to progress once again.



Spain scored twice in the game, both off penalty corners. The first in the 12th minute was an option play finished through Alvaro Iglesias and the second was a direct drag flick from Josep Romeu off the left castle for a final score of 2-0.



Stated after the game, USMNT Rutger Wiese said he was happy with the progress in such a short timeframe. The USMNT staff are encouraged by what they saw this week and look forward to progressing as the tour continues.



After a quick night's sleep and an early morning flight, the U.S. Men's National Team will continue to work in Glasgow, Scotland for their next three-game series against the Blue Sticks, the Atlantic Series. Games are set to take place Sunday, July 8, Monday, July 9 and Wednesday, July 11 at the Glasgow National Hockey Centre.



USFHA media release