



For a second successive game, the 53rd minute was cursed for Ireland as Japan came from a goal down to win 2-1 at the Mardyke in their World Cup build-up series.





On Wednesday, the Japanese scored twice in that minute for a 2-0; this time around, Natsuha Matsumoto got the winner, overturning Sarah Torrans’ early strike.



The youngster – one of the players on the reserve list for London – got Ireland off to a flyer when she went through one on one and calmly slotted home after a miscontrol unlocked the door.



Coming in the 12th minute, it capped a fine start for the Green Army, showing more vigour in attack than game one. It continued into the second half with Lena Tice’s range of passes causing problems while Katie Mullan and Anna O’Flanagan went close.



Japan, though, got back on terms in the 43rd minute from a penalty corner rebound with 17 minutes to go.



And they snatched their winner 10 minutes later from a set piece once again, this time a variation that fell to Matsumoto to score.



The visitors held on for the victory to make it two wins from two from the series which finishes on Saturday evening at 5pm at the same venue.



Once complete, the training camp moves to Dublin for games against Chile and Italy this week before Ireland head to London for their World Cup opening game on July 21st.



Women’s international test match

Ireland 1 (S Torrans)

Japan 2 (A Ota, N Matsumoto)



Ireland: A McFerran, K Mullan, S McCay, E Beatty, S Loughran, L Colvin, H Matthews, S Torrans, A O’Flanagan, Z Wilson, A Meeke

Subs: Y O’Byrne, L Tice, N Carroll, G Pinder, C Watkins, D Duke



Japan: E Akaya, M Ono, N Matsumoto, H Nagai, A Kato, K Nomura, Y Nagai, M Kozuka, Y Ishibashi, S Oikawa, A Yamada

Subs: A Ota, Y Mano, M Karino, K Hoshi, H Yuda, M Kawamura, M Kageyama



