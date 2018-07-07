



The game was played at a fiery pace throughout with Japan starting the smarter and Shihori Oikawa acting as the play maker at the back. The Green Army got to grips with the pace and the long range passes of Zoe Wilson started to cut the Japanese midfield open. Sarah Torrans put her side in front in the 12thminute as she slipped her marker to pick up a pinpoint pass from Lena Tice and drew the keeper from her goal before calmly slotting the ball into an empty net. Katie Mullan nearly doubled her sides lead as she barged down the left side and sent a cross into the circle but the ball ricocheted off the post before Deirdre Duke could get to it. The Green Army continued to swing the pendulum in their favour as Lizzie Colvin poached the ball in midfield and swept into the circle only for Chloe Watkins to very nearly dink the ball past Erika Akaya.





The Green Army continued the stronger side of the second half and Anna O’Flanagan got herself free in the circle to shoot on the reverse and draw a good save from Megumi Kageyama. Japan levelled the match in the 36thminute with a penalty corner routine that saw Akiko Ota sweep the ball in at the back post. But Ireland replied with a PC of their own; Wilson’s shot was saved and a goal mouth scramble saw Japan win a free out. Mullan continued her flying form as she caused the Japanese defence continuous trouble, sending passes into the circle and across goal at will. But it was Japan who took the spoils, another well worked PC routine that drew Ayeisha McFerran from her goal before the slip back for Natsuha Matsumoto. The Green Army opted for a kicking back in the final minutes of a very close game and one last chance came courtesy of Watkins sending a ball across the face of goal but nobody could get the vital touch.



UCC, Cork



Ireland 1 (Torrans)

Japan 2 (Ota, Matsumoto)



Starting: K Mullan (Captain), S McCay, E Beatty, S Loughran, A McFerran, L Colvin, H Matthews, S Torrans, A O’Flanagan, Z Wilson, A Meeke



Subs: G O’Flanagan, Y O’Byrne, E Tice, N Carroll, G Pinder, C Watkins, D Duke



Ireland 0vs2 Japan 4/7/18 7pm UCC

Ireland 1vs2 Japan 6/7/18 7pm UCC

Ireland vs Japan 7/7/18 5pm UCC



Irish Hockey Association media release