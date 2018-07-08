

Ivan Ovington returns to the head coach role at Old Alex. Pic: Adrian Boehm



Old Alex will welcome back Ivan Ovington as their head coach for their maiden season in the women’s EY Hockey League, taking over the reins from Nicky King.





Ovington coached Alex for several seasons in before concentrating on his role at St Andrew’s College where he has won seven All-Ireland schoolboy titles, including five in the last six seasons.



He will be joined on the coaching roster by former Pembroke and Andrew’s players Scott Lowrie who was, last term, involved with Monkstown’s men as an assistant coach and video analyst.



Elsewhere, David Keogh will coach Glenanne’s women in Leinster league Division One while Mark Lambe has moved on following a long stint with Our Ladies and will now take on the head coach job at North Kildare.



