



Ireland’s Under-16s and 18s won five out of six games with Scotland over the weekend at Jordanstown, warming up for their big summer tournaments in great style.





The Under-16s produced some lovely stuff over the weekend to win their series against Scotland at Jordanstown to build up to their Six Nations in Cork in great fashion.



Milly Lynch got their weekend off to the perfect start with a great drag-flick in off the right post in the first five minutes. Aisling Murray added another in the second quarter and Nicola Torrans stretched out the lead before half-time with a tap-in.



Scotland got one back in the second half but Murray restored the three-goal advantage with a rocket of a reverse into the top corner.



Emma Paul added a corner goal and captain Niamh McIvor made it 6-1 with a great finish to complete the win.



Game two ended in a 3-1 victory with Nikki Barry getting the only goal of the first half which ended 1-1. Eva Lavelle and Jenna McCarlie made the game safe in the second half.



And they closed out a great weekend with a 3-0 success on Sunday morning. Nicola Torrans got the first two, the first finishing off an excellent right wing move, the second following a turnover deep in Scotland territory.



Barry finished off the weekend with the third in the last few minutes.



Next on their agenda is a Six Nations tournament in Cork when they will come up against England, Belgium, Spain, Germany and the Netherlands.



The Irish Under-18s won two out of their three games at Jordanstown to put them in good shape for their European Championships in Santander.



They started off with a 3-1 win on Thursday. Christina Hamill got the only goal of the first half before the Scots tied it up but late goals from Caoimhe Perdue and Nadia Benallal won the day.



Game two ended in a 3-0 victory. Hannah Kelly scored the first in the third quarter; Yasmin Pratt added an absolute screamer for 2-0 and Amy Elliott got a corner goal for the victory.



They will fly out in midweek for the Euros in Spain, starting off with an opening tie against Germany next Sunday.



Under-16 Girls series (all at Jordanstown)

Thursday: Ireland 6 (A Murray 2, M Lynch, N Torrans, N McIvor, E Paul) Scotland 1 (Hay)

Saturday: Ireland 3 (N Barry, E Lavelle, J McCarlie) Scotland 1

Sunday: Ireland 3 (N Torrans 2, N Barry) Scotland 0



Under-16 Six Nations (all at the Mardyke)

Sunday, July 15: Ireland v Netherlands, 1pm

Monday, July 16: Ireland v England, 4pm

Wednesday, July 18: Ireland v Spain, 1pm

Thursday, July 19: Ireland v Belgium, 4pm

Saturday, July 21: Ireland v Germany, 3pm



Under-16 squad: Aisling Murray (Loreto), Aoife Glennon (Naas), Caoimhe Byrne (Newbridge), Charlotte Beggs (Rainey), Emma Paul (Bray), Eva Lavelle (Railway Union), Holly Micklem (YMCA), India Cotter (Muckross), Isabella Dunlop (Old Alex), Isabelle Maleady (Corinthian), Jenna McCarlie (Larne), Katie Craig (Ballymena), Lauren Armstrong (Omagh), Milly Lynch (Corinthian), Niamh McIvor (Mossley), Nicola Torrans (Corinthian), Nikki Barry (Ashton), Robin McLoughlin (Loreto)



Under-18 Girls series (all at Jordanstown)

Thursday: Ireland 3 (C Hamill, C Perdue, N Benallal) Scotland 1

Saturday: Ireland 3 (H Kelly, Y Pratt, A Elliott) Scotland 0

Sunday: Ireland 1 Scotland 2



European Under-18 Championship Fixtures, Santander:

Sunday, July 15: Ireland v Germany, 9.45am

Monday, July 16: Ireland v Belarus, 1.15pm

Wednesday, July 18: Ireland v England, 2.45pm

July 20/21: classification matches



Ireland squad for European Under-18 championships (Santander, July 15-21)



Goalkeepers (two from three will be selected for the Euros): Ellie McLoughlin (Naas), Iseult Cambay (Pembroke), Gemma Ferguson( Mossley)

Outfielders: Caitlin Sherin (Loreto), Caoimhe Perdue (Cork Harlequins), Lisa Mulcahy (Muckross), Alex Burns (Rainey), Kate Jane Marshall (Pembroke), Christina Hamill (Loreto), Olivia Berry (Banbridge), Charlotte Cope (Naas), Caroline Matthews (Muckross), Amy Elliott (Railway Union), Sofia Cole (Railway Union), Nadia Bennallal (Banbridge), Siofra O’Brien (Loreto), Yasmin Pratt (Muckross), Natasha Twomey (Muckross), Hannah Kelly (Old Alex)



Non Travelling Reserves: Laura Noble, Rachel Houston, Kate Gourley



