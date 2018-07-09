



GLASGOW, Scotland - Halfway through the Europe Summer Training Tour, the U.S. Men's National Team arrived in Glasgow, Scotland on Friday ready to take on the Blue Sticks in a three-game series called the Atlantic Series. Ranked close in the FIH Hero World Rankings, No. 23 Scotland played solid defense all game long which made it difficult for No. 26 USA to find some offense momentum. Scotland capitalized on a few costly mistakes by USA, giving the Blue Sticks a 3-1 win.





At the Glasgow National Hockey Centre, USA struggled on the AstroTurf, finding it slippery which resulted in quite a few mistakes during the game. The first crucial mistake came in the fourth minute when USA's defense won the ball in their own circle and were bringing it out calmly when a change of direction resulted in a slip giving the ball to Scotland who dribbled back into the circle and Gavin Byers finished to open the scoring.



As much as it was a disappointment, USA picked up where they left off, building solid plays from the back. Three minutes later, a quick build up down the right side saw Tom Barratt (Greensboro, N.C.) overlap into the 25-yard are and take the ball down the baseline. A quick pass back found captain Ajai Dhadwal (Agoura Hills, Calif.) who managed to get another pass off to Alex Grassi (Brookeville, Md.), who subbed in a minute earlier, and back handed the ball into the goal to beat Scotland's goalkeeper and equalize the score.



The game was back and forth the remainder of the first quarter, with Scotland having a slight upper hand and earning a few penalty corners. In the 12th minute, Cameron Golden regained the lead for Scotland off a field goal. This made the halftime score 2-1 to the Blue Sticks.



The third period became a possession game with a few opportunities at either end. Late into the quarter in the 39th minute, Scotland scored off a penalty corner that was deflected in by Byers off an option play. USA pushed forward as much as possible without allowing dangerous counter attacks as they tried to pick up the pace. Scotland was solid in their defense all game long making it difficult for USA to generate offense.



The USMNT will practice tomorrow morning before their second game of the Atlantic Series that evening at 1:00 p.m. ET.



USFHA media release