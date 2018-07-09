By Justin Bowie





Photo by Duncan Gray



Scotland secured a convincing 3-1 win in their opening test match against the USA, with Gavin Byers with a double and Cameron Golden both netting for Derek Forsyth’s side.





The hosts started strongly, taking the game to their opponents from the off, and were duly rewarded when Byers opened the scoring after just four minutes had been played. A defensive error from the US had gifted Scotland the opportunity, and they didn’t miss the chance to capitalise.



Nevertheless, the visitors demonstrated some resilience as they managed to strike back almost immediately. Alexander Grassi levelled the scoring after seven minutes had been played, adding a twist to what had already been an exciting and open game.



The blue sticks refused to be deterred, however, and it wouldn’t be long until they regained their goal advantage. Gordon McIntyre managed to stop the ball superbly in the penalty area, before slotting it to Golden who sent his side into a 2-1 lead.



Scotland continued to play well as the game progressed, and any attacking threat offered by the Americans seemed to fade away, Forsyth’s side dominating the match for the most part. Despite a series of penalty corners, however, the score remained 2-1 heading into half-time, with everything still up for grabs.



Golden had been dangerous going forward for Scotland throughout the whole game, and nearly made it 3-1 in the third quarter, his effort finding the woodwork after being saved by the US keeper.



The third goal soon came for the blue sticks though, Scotland finally using a penalty corner to their advantage as McQuade found Byers who deflected the ball into the net.





8 July 2018 at the National Hockey Centre, Glasgow Green. Scotland men v USA – by Duncan Gray



Little changed in the final quarter. The US struggled to create any meaningful chances, and while the home side seemed comfortable with their two-goal advantage, Golden again came close with just minutes remaining, forcing the US keeper into a terrific save.



Scotland clocked up the victory to lead the series on the opening day with the next match taking place on Monday 9 July at 18:00 at the Glasgow National Hockey Centre.



Scottish Hockey Union media release