Najmi Jazlan of Malaysia is chased by Mazhar Abbas of Pakistan during the Men's Hockey match between Malaysia and Pakistan on day seven of the Gold Coast 2018 Commonwealth Games at Gold Coast Hockey Centre on April 11, 2018 on the Gold Coast, Australia. Photo: Robert Cianflone/Getty Images AsiaPac



KUALA LUMPUR: The disappearance of national defender Najmi Jazlan is not only a mystery to his fans, but it also left his team-mates with more questions than answers.





It was made to understand that Najmi only communicated with coach Stephen van Huzien, while even his best mates in the team were not privy to the disappearance.



National skipper Shukri Mutalib said he believes Najmi has already sent a letter to the Malaysian Hockey Confederation (MHC) stating that he no longer wants to play for the country.



He last played in the Gold Coast Commonwealth Games, and was also on the Argentina Tour for six Test matches in May.



"As a team-mate I am disappointed with his decision to quit the sport becasue we are in the midst of preparing for the Asian Games in Jakarta.



"And he is one of the main players in our team.



"But then, if he really is no longer interested to play for the country, I will respect his decision," said Shukri.



The skipper said he himself could not get in touch with Najmi after the Hari Raya break.



"I really don't know what's the real reason behind his action. Not only I, but all the other players are also puzzled as they can't contact him anymore," said Shukri.



The players are in their final phase of training for the Asian Games in August, with a mission to win gold and qualify for the 2020 Tokyo Olympics.



Van Huizen: Najmi no longer interested to play



Coach Stephen van Huizen confirmed it:



"After the Argentina Tour, he injured his ankle slightly but that is not the reason why he quit the team.



"Najmi just does not want to play for the country after he got married and even though we tried to talk to him he did not want to change his mind.



"The matter has been discussed with the MHC as well as technical director Terry Walsh and it was agreed that if he is no longer interested we can't do anything.



"We did ask him if it was temporary or for good, but he did not want to commit himself.



"Luckily it happened about 40 days before the Games, and we have time to train a replacement," said van Huizen.



