

Photo Credit: Adam Creech



COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. – Following impressive senior college seasons, topped with exceptional play with the U.S. Women’s National Development Squad against Chile in May and Young Women’s National Championship in June, U.S. Women’s National Team Head Coach Janneke Schopman and coaching staff have moved Danielle Grega (Kingston, Pa.) and Casey Umstead (Green Lane, Pa.) up to the senior squad effective August 27.





“Casey and Danielle have shown glimpses of the potential they can have as a USWNT player in the Development Team and I am excited to see them start the journey with the team,” added Schopman.



A native of Kingston, Pa., Grega grew up in the hotbed of hockey where she attended Wyoming Valley West High School. She played for the club team KaPow and PA Elite before continuing her career collegiately at Old Dominion University. A standout Monarch, Grega received honors such as All-Big East First Team (x2), All-Big East Tournament Team, and National Field Hockey Coaches Association (NFHCA) All-South Region First and Second Team. She also excelled in the classroom earning NFHCA National Academic Squad (x3), NFHCA Scholar of Distinction (x2), CoSIDA Academic All-District, Conference-USA Commissioner’s Honor Roll and Medal of the Year awards.



Grega is no stranger to the women’s Olympic Development Pipeline having been win the program for eight years. A part of the Futures Program since 2010, she competed at the National Futures Championship and Young Women’s National Championship (x4). In 2014, she was named to the U.S. U-19 Women’s National Team following a tryout at Junior National Camp (JNC). With this squad she went on tour to Belgium. One year later through JNC, she was named to the U.S. U-21 Women’s National Team and went on tour to England for a four-game test series. In June 2017, she was named to the U.S. Women’s National Development Squad and participated this past May in a test series in Chile.



“Being part of the [U.S.] Women’s National Team and being able to represent my country is a dream come true,” commented Grega. “I am extremely grateful and blessed to have been given this opportunity and I am very excited to continue to grow as a player and to play with and against some of the best hockey players in the world.”



Similar to Grega, Umstead also grew up in the mecca of the sport in Green Lane, Pa. and played for Upper Perkiomen High School and the club team X-Calibur. She then played collegiately at the University of Connecticut, where she helped lead the Huskies to four Big East Championships (2014-2017) and two Division I National Championships (2014, 2017). A workhorse on the defensive end, Umstead received honors such as All-Big East Second Team and First Team (x2), All-Big East Tournament Team (x3), and All-Mideast Region Second and First Team (x2). In 2016, she was also named Third Team All-American. In 2017, she was named to the NCAA Tournament Team, First Team All-American and Big East Defensive Player of the Year. She was part of the most successful class in program history with an 87-6 record.



Umstead has a healthy resume with USA Field Hockey as well. On top of being selected for various National Futures Championships (x2), Futures Elite Championships (x2), Junior National Camps (x7), AAU Junior Olympic Games (x2), Junior Women’s National Championship and Young Women’s National Championships (x4), she was a member of the Junior U.S. Women’s National Indoor Team in 2012, U.S. U-17 Women’s National Team in 2013, U.S. U-19 Women’s National Team in 2014 and U.S. U-21 Women’s National Team in 2017. In June 2017, she was named to the U.S. Women’s National Development Squad and made the trip to Santiago, Chile for the four-game series.



“I am truly honored to be chosen to represent the USA,” added Umstead. “I am extremely excited to compete at the highest level, and I can’t wait to get started.”



USFHA media release