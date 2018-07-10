Welcome to Fieldhockey.com

Daily Hockey news updated @ 10:00 GMT

Rules of Hockey App

AppStore download
GooglePlay download

The Mohammed of Benares
JH side
Mazon 4
Sportplan Coaching solutions
Mazon

Black Sticks men thrashed by Japan

Published on Tuesday, 10 July 2018 10:00 | Hits: 32
View Comments


Stephen Jenness scored New Zealand's only goal in the 7-1 drubbing. JAN KRUGER/GETTY IMAGES

The Black Sticks men's hockey team were thrashed 7-1 by Japan - one of their biggest deficits in recent years.



It was an error-ridden performance in the second game of the series in Shiga on Monday (NZ time) after a respectable 3-3 draw on Sunday night.

Japan scored their first goal after only four minutes, through a penalty corner, followed by three in the second, past debutante Dominic Dixon in goal.

A solitary Stephen Jenness field goal in the 21st minute left the Kiwis trailing 4-1 at half time.

There was no second half revival this time for the New Zealanders, with Japan piling on the pressure with two further goals in the 3rd quarter and a final goal in the fourth to run out worthy winners on the day.

Turnovers in the midfield and the speed of the Japanese counter attack caught the Black Sticks out numerous times, with the home side clinical in front of goal. That and a sub-par performance in terms of general skill level left head coach Darren Smith ruing the result.

"That was a tough day at the office. Our level of performance was way down on our usual standards and we could not have played more into Japan's hands", said Smith.

"We gave the ball up easily in the midfield allowing Japan to break at speed, causing our deep defence problems, and we weren't able to contain them. There will need to be a much better reaction in the third game in Gifu."

The Vantage Black Sticks now move to Gifu and will play Japan again on Wednesday night, at 10pm NZ time.

AT A GLANCE

Second test result: Black Sticks 1 Japan 7. HT: 1-4.
 
COMING UP
Wednesday July 11     10pm               v Japan             Gifu
Friday July 13               9pm                 v Japan            Gifu
Saturday July 14          9pm                 v Germany        Gifu
Thursday July 19          10:30pm          v India              Bangalore
Saturday July 21          10:30pm          v India               Bangalore
Sunday July 22             10:30pm          v India              Bangalore

Stuff

Fieldhockey.com uses cookies to assist with navigating between pages. Please leave the site if you disagree with this policy.
Copyright remains with the credited source or author

 

Field Hockey Drills and Coaching Plans

Designed by George Brink.