

Stephen Jenness scored New Zealand's only goal in the 7-1 drubbing. JAN KRUGER/GETTY IMAGES



The Black Sticks men's hockey team were thrashed 7-1 by Japan - one of their biggest deficits in recent years.





It was an error-ridden performance in the second game of the series in Shiga on Monday (NZ time) after a respectable 3-3 draw on Sunday night.



Japan scored their first goal after only four minutes, through a penalty corner, followed by three in the second, past debutante Dominic Dixon in goal.



A solitary Stephen Jenness field goal in the 21st minute left the Kiwis trailing 4-1 at half time.



There was no second half revival this time for the New Zealanders, with Japan piling on the pressure with two further goals in the 3rd quarter and a final goal in the fourth to run out worthy winners on the day.



Turnovers in the midfield and the speed of the Japanese counter attack caught the Black Sticks out numerous times, with the home side clinical in front of goal. That and a sub-par performance in terms of general skill level left head coach Darren Smith ruing the result.



"That was a tough day at the office. Our level of performance was way down on our usual standards and we could not have played more into Japan's hands", said Smith.



"We gave the ball up easily in the midfield allowing Japan to break at speed, causing our deep defence problems, and we weren't able to contain them. There will need to be a much better reaction in the third game in Gifu."



The Vantage Black Sticks now move to Gifu and will play Japan again on Wednesday night, at 10pm NZ time.



AT A GLANCE



Second test result: Black Sticks 1 Japan 7. HT: 1-4.



COMING UP

Wednesday July 11 10pm v Japan Gifu

Friday July 13 9pm v Japan Gifu

Saturday July 14 9pm v Germany Gifu

Thursday July 19 10:30pm v India Bangalore

Saturday July 21 10:30pm v India Bangalore

Sunday July 22 10:30pm v India Bangalore



