

Black Sticks player Stephen Jenness got their only goal in a 7-1 beating by Japan. Photo / Alan Gibson



New Zealand have had a shocker in their second men's hockey international against Japan in Shiga.





Having drawn the opening international 3-3, the Black Sticks were belted 7-1 in an error-ridden performance.



Attacker Stephen Jenness scored New Zealand's only goal in the 21st minute. Japan, at 16th, ranked seven places lower than the Black Sticks, led 4-1 at halftime.



There was no second half revival with Japan piling on two more goals in the third quarter and one in the fourth in a thoroughly comprehensive win.



Turnovers in the midfield and the speed of the Japanese counter attack caught the Black Sticks out numerous times, with the home side clinical in front of goal. That and a sub-par performance in terms of general skill level left head coach Darren Smith ruing the result.



''That was a tough day at the office. Our level of performance was way down on our usual standards and we could not have played more into Japan's hands,'' Smith said.



''We gave the ball up easily in the midfield allowing Japan to break at speed, causing our deep defence problems, and we weren't able to contain them.



''There will need to be a much better reaction in the third game in Gifu.''



New Zealand's next match is in Gifu on Wednesday night.



The tour is part of a trip which also takes in several internationals in India, which will be preparation for the World Cup at the end of this year.



The New Zealand Herald