USA defeated Scotland in the second match of the Atlantic Series 3-1 to level the series and set up a grandstand winner-takes-all finale on Wednesday. The two will meet for the final time at the Glasgow National Hockey Centre on Wednesday at 12:00 with the winner claiming the silverware.





It was an even and competitive opening to the contest with neither side creating any clear cut opportunities in the opening quarter.



It was early in the second half that USA broke the deadlock. A searching long pass up the field found Sean Cicchi with time in the Scotland D to control the ball and slam it into the bottom corner for 1-0.



It nearly went to 2-0 soon after when a ball was zipped across the Scotland goal but the diving stick of Kelvin Barber couldn’t connect and Scotland escaped.



Scotland then equalised with the game’s first penalty corner. It was Tim Atkins who stepped up to strike and he sailed a drag flick low into the bottom right corner to make it 1-1.



USA then re-established their lead as half time approached. A crash ball into the D was deflected home by Jonathan Orozco to put the Americans into a 2-1 lead.



The opening of the second half was a mirror of the first with neither side fashioning any real opportunities.



USA created the first chance in the second half and prompted a near post save by Tommy Alexander. The pressure wasn’t fully cleared however and it went to 3-1 for USA when Pat Harris deflected the resulting powerful ball into the D past Alexander for the goal.





The game was set alight in the final quarter by some lovely individual skill by Lee Morton; surrounded by USA players he produced a mixture of keepie uppies and lightning stick skills to weave his way past his opponents.



Then Aidan McQuade came close to pulling one back for Scotland but his penalty corner was well saved low at the right post.



Some more nice play by Morton set up Gavin Byers but he couldn’t connect his shot on the turn and the USA came away with the ball.



In the end USA held firm and claimed a good win to level the series at one win a piece.



The deciding match will be played at the Glasgow National Hockey Centre on Wednesday at 12:00 with the winner lifting the Atlantic Series trophy.



