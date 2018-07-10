By Tristan Urry





Photo by Emma Van Mol



Amsterdam, Netherlands - Canada took home both wins against South Africa during their test matches at Hockey Club Athena.





The first game ended 2-1 with Steph Norlander and Karli Johansen scoring for Canada and Lisa-Marie Deetlefs scoring for South Africa.



Norlander scored her field goal about 30 minutes into the game. Johansen followed successfully landing a penalty stroke into the net during the first two minutes of the fourth quarter. Less than three minutes later Deetlefs scored a penalty corner for South Africa.



“I think that we had a pretty decent set of games against South Africa. They played well in both games, and I think the first game gave us a feel for each other because the second game both teams were running faster and harder and the tensions were high” said Johansen.



Canada started off the second game strong when Nikki Woodcraft scored a Field Goal in the first two minutes. Hannah Haughn and Brieanna Stairs both found the back of the net scoring field goals approximately seven minutes bringing the overall score up 3-0 before the first half ended.



“Shanlee Johnston hit me with an awesome pass and I was able to secure the ball, turn and fire off a quick shot into the goal” said Haughn.



South Africa’s Dirkie Chamberlain scored a penalty stroke two minutes into the third quarter. Holly Stewart followed Chamberlains goal approximately eight minutes later with a penalty corner goal.



“We played very well in the first quarter of the second game, we really jumped right into it. South Africa played a great game, we had our work cut out for us” said Stewart.



Sulette Damons scored the last goal of the match for South Africa with just over five minutes left on the clock.



This concludes the two-game test series. Canada now heads off to Madrid where they will finish their European tour with three test matches against Spain, world ranked number 11.





Photo by Tristan Urry



Field Hockey Canada Women's Team media release